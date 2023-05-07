Syria returns to League of Arab States

NNA – Syria regained its seat in the League of Arab States after the decision was adopted in a closed meeting of Arab foreign ministers following an absence of 12 years, according to “Sky News”.

The spokesman for the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Jamal Rushdi, said that the League adopted the decision to return Syria to its seat.

For his part, the ministry’s spokesman, Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that “the meeting of Arab foreign ministers agreed on Syria’s return to its seat in the Arab League.”

He added, “The diplomacy of dialogue and Arab integration endeavors adopted by Iraq had a real effort in bringing Syria back to the Arab League.”

Al-Sahhaf announced earlier that Iraq renews its position on the Syrian issue, in highlighting the importance of its return to its seat in the Arab League, which contributes to strengthening its security and stability, as well as the issue in Sudan and commitment to adopting dialogue as a way to end the current situation.

During the session of Arab foreign ministers, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said that the only way to settle the Syrian crisis is a political solution without external interference, adding: “There is no military solution to the Syrian crisis.”

He explained, “All forms of terrorism must be eliminated in Syria.”

