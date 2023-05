NNA – Damascus – An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale struck today the Iskenderun district, 60 km west of the city of Idlib.

The Syrian National Seismological Center said in a statement on Sunday that the tremor occurred at 11:36 am local time, at a distance of 60 km west of Idlib, at a depth of 4 km, at latitude 36.288 degrees and longitude 36.394 degrees.

