Sun. May 7th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Shoukry: Arab solutions must be found for Arab issues, no military solution to Syrian crisis

    May 7, 2023

    NNA – “Russia Today” quoted Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry as affirming “the need to find Arab solutions to Arab issues,” noting that “the only way to a settlement in Syria is a political solution without external dictates.”

    In turn, “Reuters” news agency quoted Jamal Rushdi, spokesman for the League of Arab States, as saying that Arab foreign ministers are expected to agree to restore Syria’s seat in the League at their meeting today, which supports regional efforts to normalize relations with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.”

    He expected the decision to be adopted at the closed meeting of foreign ministers at the headquarters of the League of Arab States in Cairo.

     

