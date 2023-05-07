Bed Bath & Beyond, David’s Bridal, Party City, and more: The biggest retail bankruptcies of the past 15 years

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond said it would begin liquidation sales at its stores in April 2023 after filing for bankruptcy.

Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy on April 23, 2023. The home goods retailer had been limping along for months, closing hundreds of its namesake stores, exiting the Canadian market, winding down its Harmon health and beauty chain, and failing to raise the money it needed to continue operating.

It said in April 2023 that it would hold liquidation sales at its remaining 360 Bed Bath & Beyond stores and 120 Buybuy Baby locations.