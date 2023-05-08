Deported U.S. Veterans Battle Illness as Biden Admin Turns Its Back

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reyes Mata III

In a busy section of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Banesa Moreno Navarrete stands on a sidewalk leading to the downtown general hospital.

“This was the walk,” she said, closing her eyes and pressing her hands against her face. “This is where I was always afraid they were going to tell me that my father was dead.”

Her father, Mario Arturo Moreno, was a military veteran who served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1972. Deported in 2019, he fell ill in January this year and was checked into a Mexican hospital with a ruptured appendix.

