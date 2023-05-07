What time is the coronation concert tonight?

The King and Queen and other members of the royal family, along with around 20,000 members of the public, will attend the coronation concert to continue the festivities following their coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

Rendered images released last month revealed that the concert will feature a stage in the shape of a Union flag that fans out to the audience.

The stage will also have a halo-like screen around the roof, which the BBC said will “symbolize the crown that protects the nation.”

Along with the steps of the parapet in the centre, the broadcaster said the staging creates multiple levels for the 74-piece classical ensemble – formed from the strings of the Countess of Wessex’s string orchestra and woodwind, brass and percussion sections from the Bands of the Household Division – to create an abstracted Union flag.

There are four additional catwalks, which also form the flag shape, allowing fans to see acts up close. At the back of the stage, the orchestra will take place in front of the castle.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their coronation

What time is the King’s Coronation concert?

The Windsor show, hosted by Downton Abbey and Paddington star Hugh Bonneville, kicks off at 8pm on Sunday 7th May.

Around 20,000 audience members are expected and there has been much speculation as to who will be performing.

Reportedly, stars such as Elton John, Harry Styles and The Spice Girls turned down the opportunity to play tonight.

Elton John will not perform at the King’s Coronation Concert

What TV channel is it on?

The concert will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

Former Desert Island Discs and Crimewatch presenter Kirsty Young will anchor the special live broadcast of the concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle after reporting from a studio at Buckingham Palace on Saturday’s coronation day.

During the concert on the castle’s East Lawn, TV presenter Clara Amfo and Diversity dance troupe member Jordan Banjo will also speak with the performers backstage.

Kirsty Young presents BBC coverage of King Charles III’s coronation

Who performs?

The Coronation Concert will feature performances by Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, veteran rock guitarist Steve Winwood and Nicole Scherzinger of The Pussycat Dolls.

Classical acts such as Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel and Chinese pianist Lang Lang are also on the programme.

Hollywood star Tom Cruise, Dynasty actress Dame Joan Collins, adventurer Bear Grylls, singer Sir Tom Jones and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse will also be featured via video.

The series of pre-recorded skits reveals little-known facts about the monarch and also features moments from beloved literary character Winnie-the-Pooh – seemingly echoing the famous moment Paddington Bear had tea with the Queen during her Platinum Jubilee celebration.

Olly Murs will be one of the performers at the King’s Coronation Concert tonight

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage, DJ Pete Tong with his project Ibiza Classics and winner of the talent show The Piano TV, 13-year-old Lucy, will also perform.

Meanwhile, fashion designer Stella McCartney will give a spoken-word performance on the theme of conservation that will reflect her and the king’s “shared passion for environmental sustainability,” according to the BBC.

Her performance will be part of a wider nature-themed portion of the concert, which will also feature a rendition of an 1980s hit by classic soul composer Alexis French and London-based singer-songwriter Zak Abel alongside a resident orchestra, band and choir.

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor will also deliver a spoken word performance.

The Royal Ballet, Royal Opera, Royal Shakespeare Company, Royal College of Music and Royal College of Art come together for the first time to create a one-off performance starring Sex Education and Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa and Olivier Award nominee Mei Mac.