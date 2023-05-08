UFC: Tony Ferguson ‘arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after crashing his truck into two cars’

Police claimed the 39-year-old was “uncooperative” and that his breath reeked of booze

According to TMZ, Ferguson allegedly hit rapper Cash Gotti’s Mercedes

UFC fighter Tony Ferguson was taken into custody after reportedly crashing his truck into two parked cars before it flipped over in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Street footage from LA shows the 39-year-old’s vehicle flipping to the left at about 2 a.m. near a Hollywood club. The former interim UFC lightweight champion was not injured, LAPD confirmed to DailyMail.com.

No one else was injured in the car accident.

What’s more is that Ferguson apparently refused to take a breathalyzer test and allegedly “didn’t cooperate” with police.

He was suspected of being drunk behind the wheel after officials noticed his breath smelled of alcohol and his eyes were bloodshot.

Tony Ferguson was arrested for crashing his car after allegedly driving drunk

The 39-year-old’s car accident came nearly eight months after he fought Nate Diaz in September

The mixed martial arts veteran was arrested at the scene and could be slapped with a misdemeanor DUI, as well as a license suspension for refusing the order to take a sobriety test.

Rapper Cash Gotti told TMZ that he found his Mercedes completely broken after he came out of the club. His luxury car was one of two vehicles reportedly hit by Ferguson.

Sunday’s car accident comes nearly eight months after Ferguson came out of a fight against Nate Diaz with a horrific leg wound.

The California native replaced Khamza Chimaev at the last minute to face Diaz in September 2022, as the Russian-born Swede failed to meet the requirement to weigh at least 186 pounds.

In 2019, Ferguson’s wife Christina (right) filed a restraining order against her husband so he could get help to improve his mental health

In 2019, Ferguson’s wife, Christina, filed a restraining order against him, alleging “uncharacteristic behavior” such as intense paranoia, sleep deprivation, and tearing up the fireplace in their home.

She added that the UFC fighter believed a tracking chip had been inserted into his leg during reconstructive knee surgery, though she claimed no physical assault and had mainly filed the restraining order so that her husband could improve his mental health.

In April, Ferguson’s wife rescinded the order.

Ferguson began his mixed martial arts career in 2008 and has been with the UFC since winning the Ultimate Fight 13 against Ramsey Nijem in 2011.

He won 25 of his 33 fights – 12 of them by knockout, eight by submission and five by decision.