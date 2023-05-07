Princess Beatrice and Eugenie greet royal fans at the Big Lunch in Buckinghamshire

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie looked in high spirits as they greeted royal fans at the Big Lunch in Buckinghamshire and posed with two adoring royal fans – and were asked to relay a message to the Duchess of Sussex.

Eugenie, 33, flaunted her baby bump in a form-fitting £2,410 Gabriela Hearst dress as she joined a lunch in the town square in Chalfont St Giles.

Meanwhile, her older sister Beatrice, 34, wore a chic navy blue cardigan that she paired with a £485 white Cara Cara skirt with a blue floral pattern.

A royal fan who met the siblings took to Twitter to reveal that she asked them to say hello to Meghan Markle when they met.

She wrote: “I have just met Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie at the Chalfont St Giles street party… they asked me to tell Meghan I love her.”

The sisters were also praised by Matt Eyre, who told FEMAIL they “were amazing” with his children Bobbi-May, 11, and Bertie, nine, who have special needs.

Beatrice’s strawberry blonde locks fell loose in curls as her subtle make-up emphasized her features.

Her chic Georgica midi skirt had buttons down the front and a ruffle frill at the bottom.

Beatrice and Eugenie’s performance on Sunday afternoon comes after visiting Westminster Abbey in all its splendor on Saturday to celebrate the coronation of their uncle, King Charles.

The pair met with representatives from All Together Community, a group that distributed food parcels to vulnerable people during the pandemic and continues to provide the same service, along with running a community fridge.

They continued the festive spirit as they watched live music ahead of tonight’s coronation concert and admired a coronation themed tablecloth competition.

Their visit comes after the sisters made a glamorous appearance at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey yesterday.

Princess Beatrice lit up the room in a dark pink dress from Beulah, worth £695, which was tied around the waist to accentuate the figure of the royal.

She accessorized her look with dainty £37,000 earrings from Garrard that complemented her look perfectly.

She wore her auburn locks in elegant waves and completed her outfit with a chunky bronze headband and beige clutch.

Princess Eugenie looked radiant as she arrived in a full naval ensemble for the historic ceremony.

The mother-of-one, who is expecting her second baby in the coming months, looked elegant in a custom FENDI by Kim Jones navy blue silk and satin midi dress.

The look was completed with a cashmere FENDI coat and she wore designer heels, as well as FENDI Swarovski embroidered navy blue silk and satin gloves.

She was pictured wearing a bronze headpiece when she arrived at Westminster Abbey with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

The sisters gathered for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla

Her accessories were no less lavish than her sister’s, as the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson wore the Albemarle white gold and diamond necklace, costing £130,000, and white gold and diamond earrings, worth £26,000, from Garrard.

The duo entered with their husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, their father Prince Andrew and their cousin Prince Harry.

The Duke of York’s children had celebrated the night before the coronation with other members of the royal family in a private members’ club.

Princess Eugenie was stunned in an Asceno Velvet Athens gown, costing £575, when she arrived at Oswald’s in Mayfair.

Princess Eugenie wore a custom FENDI by Kim Jones navy blue silk and satin midi dress at the ceremony yesterday

They were pictured at the Abbey with their husbands, Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Prince Harry

In consultation with his wife, Jack opted for a smart suit, a crisp white shirt and a red tie.

Her older sister Beatrice opted for Louis Vuitton’s £2,900 chain print long sleeve asymmetrical dress, which she paired with black heels and a matching blazer.

Her husband, with whom she shares year-old daughter Sienna, looked equally sophisticated in a navy blue suit and light blue tie.

They were joined at the royal meeting by other family members, including the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their children, Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex.

Zara and Mike Tindall also took part in the festivities and were later spotted partying until 2am at the venue of private members The Arts Club.

Following the grandeur of the coronation ceremony, the grand coronation luncheons take place in what a palace spokesman has described as “a nationwide act of celebration and friendship.”

King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort have officially chosen a coronation quiche with spinach, fava beans and tarragon as their designated dish for the Great Lunch.

The new coronation dish was developed in close collaboration with the King and Queen Consort by Buckingham Palace royal chef Mark Flanagan.

Quiche was chosen because it is considered a good dish to take to a street party and can be served hot or cold.

It also suits a wide variety of dietary needs and preferences and is considered “not too complicated to make or require expensive or hard-to-find ingredients.”

The public and organizers of a number of charities expressed their enthusiasm prior to the event.

Lucinda Spelman-Ives, from Wilstock, who raised more than £1 million to fund a community center, hopes the Big Lunch will ‘unite and bring everyone together to be a part of history, make great memories, laugh and meet a lot of people who have never met ‘before’.

“Everyone is bursting with pride after yesterday’s ceremony,” she told the PA news agency.

“This will be a very special memory for all of us.

“Long live the great lunches and long live the king.”