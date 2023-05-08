The GOP Can’t Beat Gen Z, But It Can Stifle Its Vote

Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images
Republicans in state legislatures are working around the clock to make it harder for students to vote.
Earlier this month, Florida politicians rushed a bill through committee that would stop people from voting by mail if they don’t have a verified Social Security number, a valid state-issued driver’s license, or a Florida ID card. These new rules could deter thousands of college students who attend school in Florida from voting by mail.
This February, a bill in the Texas legislature was introduced by a Republican member that would forbid polling locations on college campuses throughout the state. Then in March, Idaho lawmakers used their power to ban voting with student IDs.