Mon. May 8th, 2023

    News

    The GOP Can’t Beat Gen Z, But It Can Stifle Its Vote

    By

    May 8, 2023 ,
    The GOP Can’t Beat Gen Z, But It Can Stifle Its Vote

    Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images

    Republicans in state legislatures are working around the clock to make it harder for students to vote.

    Earlier this month, Florida politicians rushed a bill through committee that would stop people from voting by mail if they don’t have a verified Social Security number, a valid state-issued driver’s license, or a Florida ID card. These new rules could deter thousands of college students who attend school in Florida from voting by mail.

    This February, a bill in the Texas legislature was introduced by a Republican member that would forbid polling locations on college campuses throughout the state. Then in March, Idaho lawmakers used their power to ban voting with student IDs.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    HOUSE OF HORROR: Family Releases Video From Inside Home Of Man Accused Of Killing 6 In Murder-Suicide

    May 8, 2023
    News

    Jennifer Coolidge Defends WGA Attack As She Receives Comedy Genius Award At MTV Movie & TV Awards

    May 8, 2023
    News

    $500 power bill relief handout – the winners and losers of federal budget electricity relief package

    May 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    HOUSE OF HORROR: Family Releases Video From Inside Home Of Man Accused Of Killing 6 In Murder-Suicide

    May 8, 2023
    News

    Jennifer Coolidge Defends WGA Attack As She Receives Comedy Genius Award At MTV Movie & TV Awards

    May 8, 2023
    News

    $500 power bill relief handout – the winners and losers of federal budget electricity relief package

    May 8, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk’s Tesla tunnels are a ‘fake alternative’ to solve traffic but if he made them for subways we’d all be better off, expert says

    May 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy