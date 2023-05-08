Mon. May 8th, 2023

    Feds Eye Neo-Nazi Extremism in Texas Massacre by Ex-Guard

    Feds Eye Neo-Nazi Extremism in Texas Massacre by Ex-Guard

    The gunman who murdered eight people and wounded seven others at a shopping mall in Allen, Texas, was identified Sunday as a 33-year-old former security guard named Mauricio Garcia who reportedly spewed neo-Nazi sympathies online.

    Garcia, whose family lives in nearby Dallas, was killed by a police officer responding to the carnage at the Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday afternoon. He had been living in a hotel, according to several media outlets, citing law enforcement sources.

    The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the gunman’s identity more than 24 hours after the mass shooting—and a day after FBI agents swooped down on his parents’ home. His family has not commented on the massacre.

