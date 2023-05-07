‘How’d That Work Out?’: CNN Host Grills Judiciary Head Over Feinstein’s Absence

CNN

CNN’s Jake Tapper couldn’t understand the Democratic reasoning: Why be courteous in the short term if it could mean your long-term policy positions get shafted?

Tapper brought on Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) on State of the Union, where he asked Durbin about California Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s lengthy absence. Feinstein took a medical leave in March after she was hospitalized with shingles and has provided vague timetables for her return, leaving Democrats unable to pass multiple judicial nominees.

“At what point did the tens of millions of voters currently lacking full representation in the Senate from California—at what point do they matter more than the feelings of a colleague whose health has been questioned for a long time?” Tapper asked, referencing the multitude of stories that have pondered whether the 89-year-old senator was still fit for office.

