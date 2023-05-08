Jennifer Coolidge Defends WGA Attack As She Receives Comedy Genius Award At MTV Movie & TV Awards

Jennifer Coolidge accepted the Comedic Genius Award at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday.

After showing a montage of clips from some of the actress’ most iconic roles, Coolidge took to the screen in a pre-recorded video to show her appreciation by saying, “Thanks, MTV. Thank you for honoring me with this incredible Comedic Genius Award. Wow. Wow.”

She said the award was even more special because she “gets to be in the club” with previous Comedic Genius Award recipients, including Jack Black, Sacha Baron Cohen, Melissa McCarthy, Kevin Hart and Will Ferrell.

Coolidge added that one of the reasons she’s so excited about the honor is because “it’s just ironic that this award would be made from my favorite food, popcorn.”

Before finishing her acceptance speech, The White Lotus actress had some thoughts on the Writers Guild of America strike: “Almost all great comedy starts with great writers and I just think, you know, as a proud member of (SAG-AFTRA), I’m standing here before you tonight, side by side with my sisters and brothers from the WGA who are now fighting, fighting for the rights of artists everywhere.”

She continued, “I think of Shakespeare’s words, where he once said, ‘The play is the thing.’ Well, I don’t want to put words in his mouth or anything, but I think what he really meant was, it is everything.”

A beloved actress who has captivated audiences throughout her decades-long career, Coolidge has an extensive list of credits including The White Lotus, American pie, The viewer, Shotgun marriage, We have a ghost, Legally blonde, A Cinderella story, Promising young woman, Best in show, a mighty wind And For your consideration. She has also won an Emmy, Golden Globe, two Critics Choice Awards and a SAG Award for her role as Tanya in the HBO hit white Lotus.

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards moved from a live ceremony to a pre-recorded Sunday show. The changes came hours after the Writers Guild announced it planned to hold a picket outside Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar where the awards would be presented in front of a live audience.

Writers have been on strike since May 2 after negotiations with studios and streamers fell through the previous night. Drew Barrymore was also initially set to host the awards ceremony, but dropped out last week, saying she was doing so in solidarity with the WGA strike.