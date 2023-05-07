Moment royal fan grabs Kate by the hair during royal’s Windsor walkabout before security intervene

Footage shows a fan pulling Kate in for a selfie before the guards intervene

A relaxed Kate seems unfazed by the contact and smiles for the photo

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A US royal fan was filmed grabbing Kate by the hair as she leaned in for a selfie before security intervened.

The Prince and Princess of Wales surprised fans today with a tour to meet members of the public on the Long Walk near Windsor Castle ahead of tonight’s Coronation concert.

A video shows an excited fan, who appears to be from the US, pulling out her phone and taking Kate out for a photo before grabbing the back of the princess’s hair.

Then the arm of a concerned guard is seen pushing the fan’s hand away, while another approaches to assess the situation.

A relaxed Kate appears unfazed by the physical contact as she smiles for the photo before politely saying “nice to meet you.”

A US royal fan was filmed grabbing Kate by the hair as she leaned in for a selfie before security intervened

The excited fan screams at the selfie and apologizes to the security guard who pulled her hand away.

It comes as a little girl who burst into tears and got a hug from the princess today after getting overwhelmed to meet her in Windsor.

Kate knelt down and hugged the child who was surprised when the princess and her husband joined the party on The Long Walk this afternoon.

Kate saw the child crying and seemed to say, “Do you want a hug?” before sharing an embrace.

William was handed a can of ‘Return of the King’, a specially brewed organic ‘Coronation ale’. He looked absolutely thrilled and Kate smiled as her husband told the benefactor that he would save it for later.

The arm of a concerned guard is seen pushing the fan’s hand away, while another approaches to assess the situation