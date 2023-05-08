Mon. May 8th, 2023

    News

    The Latest 'Succession' Episode Throws the Worst Party Ever

    By

    May 8, 2023 , , , , ,
    David M. Russell/HBO

    The downfall of Waystar Royco is upon us.

    This seemed inevitable from the very first episode of Succession, in which the now-deceased Logan Roy (Brian Cox) first faced his heart issues, and echoed throughout Kendall’s (Jeremy Strong) rebellion in Season 2 and the siblings’ revolution in the third chapter. But now more than ever, Waystar Royco seems completely and totally—excuse the profanity, but it’s what Logan Roy would want—fucked.

    Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) hasn’t given up his aspirations to become the new Logan, which is made even weirder by the fact that he’s back together with Shiv (Sarah Snook), Logan’s daughter. Logan always held a party to celebrate the election a few nights before the big event. Tom takes it upon himself to keep the tradition rolling. He and Shiv host the event at their (shockingly modest) apartment in Manhattan, which is a solid excuse to get everyone in the cast in one space.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

