Federal Budget 2023: Centrelink’s JobSeeker dole payments may be increased by ‘$40 a fortnight’

JobSeeker can be increased by up to $40 every two weeks

Centrelink’s JobSeeker payments can be increased by up to $40 every two weeks for all recipients in Tuesday’s federal budget.

Earlier, the Albanian government had indicated that it could only increase unemployment benefits for some 200,000 Australians over the age of 55.

That sparked anger from the Labor grassroots, especially given reports that Treasurer Jim Chalmers will announce a budget surplus on Tuesday night.

Sky News political editor Andrew Clennell claimed on Sunday that it is increasingly likely that all JobSeeker participants should expect a ‘modest’ boost.

“I was told that the JobSeeker increase could be as much as $40 every two weeks,” he said Sunday.

“To supply a surplus and not provide such assistance when the job seeker is only making $49 a day would have really angered the Labor base.”

Treasurer Jim Chalmers all but confirmed the policy.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers (left) will unveil the budget Tuesday night, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (right)

In an interview on ABC Radio on Monday morning, Dr Chalmers said: ‘I’ve actually been saying for a few days now, since the over-55s story first came out, that cost-of-living support will be broader than that, and it will not be limited by age.

“And I think when people see the package as a whole, they’ll see what we’ve tried to do here, recognize the real pressure people are under, and to do what we can, starting with the most vulnerable people. ‘

Dr. Chalmers has worked hard to create a “nearly neutral” budget that will not negatively impact the economy or drive up inflation.

It will focus on spending restraint and investing in drivers of growth.

But there are still areas where the government considers it crucial to spend.

On Monday morning, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed that he will raise the age for the single parental benefit in the budget.

Single parents are now entitled to parental benefit (single) financial support until their child is 14 years old, in a $1.9 billion pledge

Mr Albanese said: ‘Many single parents – mostly women – struggle to balance caring responsibilities and work.

“Those difficulties don’t stop when their child turns eight.”

The updated plan will take effect on September 20 of this year.

Under the new policy, single parents currently on JobSeeker will receive an additional $176.90 every two weeks.

In total, about 57,000 single parents (90 percent of whom are women) will benefit. The payment is $922.10 every two weeks.

While the response to reports of an increase in JobSeeker has been across the board, there are still concerns from some stakeholders that not enough will be done.

Greens Senator Janet Rice described the “modest” upgrade as a “slap in the face to everyone in desperate need.”

“If the reports are true, Labor’s planned increase in jobseekers is less than even the Liberals did under Scott Morrison,” she said.

“While in opposition, Labor denounced the Morrison government for its paltry rise and now that it’s in government, Labor does even less to help welfare recipients than the Conservative Party.”

The Greens want the payment increased to $88 per day. The current base rate is $49.50 per day.