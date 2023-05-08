King Charles and Queen Camilla appear on ‘American Idol’

King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday had all sorts of bizarre rituals and moments, but perhaps one of the weirdest was revealed on Sunday evening when the newly minted British monarch and his wife Queen Camilla appeared on american idol.

In a pre-recorded segment, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry had called the final episode of Idol to explain their absence, as they were performing in London on Sunday The Coronation concert in honor of Charles’ accession to the throne. Speak against Idol host Ryan Seacrest, Richie and Perry appeared to be in a large room in Windsor Castle where the concert was taking place.

Charles and Camilla then rather awkwardly walk into the recording to ask when they are done using the room they were filming the segment in.

In the absence of Richie and Perry, two crown subjects, Alanis Morissette (Canadian) and Ed Sheeran (Suffolker) filled in as guest judges on the May 7 episode and joined the regular Idol Judge Luke Bryan.

Takes place in the grounds of Windsor Castle, The Coronation Concert saw members of the royal family and thousands of spectators witness performances by the likes of Richie, Perry, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Take That, Andrea Bocelli, Bryn Terfel, Steve Winwood, Lang Lang and Nicole Scherzinger. The event was organized by Paddington star Hugh Bonneville.

See the video below.