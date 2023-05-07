Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh says she ‘didn’t mean to upset anyone’ with balcony comment

<!–

Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh has insisted it was “not her intention to upset anyone” after calling Buckingham Palace’s balcony “terribly white” on coronation day.

As millions tuned in to see the newly crowned king and queen wave to the crowd at The Mall with the rest of the royal family, Andoh left her ITV co-stars stunned with her comments that have been described by some as ‘appalling’.

The star, whose father was of Ghanaian descent, was commenting for ITV on their live Coronation coverage, hosted by Tom Bradby and Julie Etchingham, when she said of the event: ‘We have moved from the rich diversity of the Abbey to a terribly white balcony gone.

‘I was very affected by that.

“I also look at those younger generations and think, ‘What are the nuances they’re going to inhabit as they grow up?’

King Charles and Queen Camilla joined other members of the royal family to wave to the crowd that had lined up at The Mall

Andoh, 60, who plays Lady Danbury in Bridgerton, left fellow pundit Myleene Klass – who was sitting next to her – baffled when she made her comments.

In a rush to quickly extinguish any backlash, Andoh, speaking to Paddy O’Connell on BBC Radio 4’s Sunday morning show, said: ‘I think I upset a few people yesterday.

“I was talking about the day and how great it was and when I looked at the balcony at the end and suddenly thought, ‘Oh, it’s so white!’ for the day had been so mixed and it was not my intention to upset anyone.’

Yesterday, social media erupted in a frenzy over the comments, with one user saying, “Why is it okay to fire a white family for being white?”

Meanwhile, another added, “I’m disappointed in Adjoa Andoh. The #Coronation was aimed at promoting positive race relations and representing modern Britain.

“Yesterday there were many people from different backgrounds who held prominent positions, and yet Adjoa chose to discriminate with her divisive remark.”

And a third said, ‘Why such a horrible #whitebalcony comment?! Horrible.’

Andoh said she made the comment because the Westminster Abbey service (pictured) had featured “rich diversity.”

The actress plays Lady Danbury, pictured left, on the hit TV series Bridgerton

The Bridgerton star came under fire for her comments, with one labeling them ‘appalling’ while another saying they were ‘disappointed’

But as he rushed to defend the star, O’Connell interjected on this morning’s radio show by saying, “You haven’t upset anyone.”

The Radio 4 presenter then quickly continued the conversation, turning to another guest, Simon Heffer, to question him about Penny Mordaunt’s role in the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey.

The Leader of the House of Commons presented the King with the 17th-century Sword of State as Lord President of the Privy Council, a role she has held since last September.

It was the first time in history that the Jeweled Sword of Sacrifice was carried by a woman and presented to the monarch.

Today, the King, Queen and Royal Family along with approximately 20,000 members of the public will attend the coronation concert to see performances by Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

William and Kate have already turned up ahead of the concert at Windsor Castle at 8pm tonight – and the Prince of Wales was even handed a can of Coronation ale while walking with the Princess of Wales.