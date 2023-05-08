8 Dead, 10 Injured After Car Runs Over Pedestrians Outside Texas Migrant Center

JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ/Reuters

Eight are dead and 10 injured in the border town of Brownsville, Texas after a driver ran over a group of pedestrians Sunday morning, police said.

According to law enforcement, the incident occurred at around 8:30 a.m. at a bus stop across the street from Ozanam Center, a homeless and migrant shelter. Seven people hit “were dead on the spot,” an investigator with the Brownsville Police Department said. One person died later, the department said on Sunday night.

Most of the victims were Venezuelan men, according to the shelter’s director Victor Maldonado, who said he reviewed security footage from Ozanam Center after getting a call about the crash.

