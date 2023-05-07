BREAKING: Gunman Who Killed 8 in Mass Shooting at Allen, Texas Mall ID’ed

ALLEN, Texas – On Saturday, at a popular outdoor mall located north of Dallas, Texas, a shooting took place that resulting in the death of nine people and injured at least seven others.

The alleged shooter, 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, was among those killed during the incident, following a confrontation with law enforcement officials.

The age of the hospitalized victims ranged from 5 to 61 years old, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported to law enforcement officials at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, leading to a response from multiple agencies to the scene of the Allen Premium Outlets in the Dallas suburb.

The shooter’s motive remains unknown and no information has been released about any of the victims’ identities.

Garcia’s status as an illegal immigrant has not been confirmed.

Dashcam video captured the moment the gunman exited his car and started shooting.

#Breaking multiple sources tell me the Allen Outlet mall shooter's name is Mauricio Garcia. He was 33. A house that was raided in Dallas overnight was his parents. Sources tell me he was living in a motel. He had no serious criminal record and was working as a security guard

— J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) May 7, 2023

