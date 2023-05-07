7 Dead After Driver Intentionally Runs Over Them In Front Of Migrant Shelter In Texas

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Seven people have lost their lives and at least six others sustained injuries after they were hit by a vehicle while waiting at a bus stop in Brownsville — police believe the crash was intentional.

The incident took place on Sunday morning close to a shelter for migrants in the border city.

The deadly crash was caught on nearby surveillance video.

It has been reported that bystanders managed to restrain the driver until the police arrived. The vehicle involved was a Range Rover.

BREAKING: Fatal car incident in Brownsville, TX – 7 dead, multiple injured. A vehicle struck a group of individuals outside of a migrant shelter around 0830a local. Officials working to confirm how many of the victims are migrants. Bystanders helped detain the driver… @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/D1fPH5FiVF

— Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) May 7, 2023

This is a breaking news update.

