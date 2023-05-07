Sun. May 7th, 2023

    7 Dead After Driver Intentionally Runs Over Them In Front Of Migrant Shelter In Texas

    BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Seven people have lost their lives and at least six others sustained injuries after they were hit by a vehicle while waiting at a bus stop in Brownsville — police believe the crash was intentional.

    The incident took place on Sunday morning close to a shelter for migrants in the border city.

    The deadly crash was caught on nearby surveillance video.

    https://breaking911.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/hKoNi6I8cDRvZxcm.mp4

    It has been reported that bystanders managed to restrain the driver until the police arrived. The vehicle involved was a Range Rover.

    BREAKING: Fatal car incident in Brownsville, TX – 7 dead, multiple injured. A vehicle struck a group of individuals outside of a migrant shelter around 0830a local. Officials working to confirm how many of the victims are migrants. Bystanders helped detain the driver… @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/D1fPH5FiVF

    — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) May 7, 2023

    This is a breaking news update.

