‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars’ Cast Speaks Out Against ‘Bigot’ Anti-Trans Legislation At MTV Movie & TV Awards

Cast members of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars spoke out against legislation targeting the LGBTQ community and responded to “threats against drag performers” in their acceptance speech for Best Competition Series at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

“Right now it’s so important to hear queer and trans stories from queer and trans people, to meet the artists behind the artistry and see the people out there, so we can empathize with each other and end this blatantly bigoted anti-queer , anti-trans laws,” Season 7 winner Jinkx Monsoon said in a pre-recorded acceptance speech.

Jinkx was joined by a colleague Star Jaida Essence Hall, which highlighted the ACLU’s Drag Defense Fund, founded by RuPaul’s Drag Race, production company World of Wonder and MTV “in response to these threats against drag performers around the world and especially here…to help the ACLU’s work preserve and defend LGBTQ rights across the country.”

On the fund’s page on the ACLU’s website, the organization states it is “committed to the importance of drag as a First Amendment right and an important form of artistic expression.”

The fund supports the ACLU’s advocacy work, including courtroom battles and challenging classroom censorship.

The comments came as numerous states have introduced anti-LGBTQ and anti-trans laws in recent months, including bills that seek to restrict how and where drag performances can take place.

In March, Tennessee passed a unique law, later blocked by a federal judge, towing performance limitation and other forms of “adult cabaret entertainment” in the state.

According to the ACLU, 47 anti-LGBTQ bills passed this year.