MTV Awards Awkwardly Limp Forward With Writers on Strike

Tonight’s MTV Movie & TV Awards marked the first major awards show since members of the Writers Guild of America went on strike last Tuesday. Following Drew Barrymore’s decision to drop out as host, Paramount announced that it would pivot from a live ceremony to a pre-taped special, resulting in a nearly starless, flashback-filled broadcast.

Leading up to the show—which was set to take place at Los Angeles’ Barker Hangar—celebrity presenters like Jamie Lee Curtis and Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent announced that they would not attend, in solidarity with film and television writers currently on strike for better wages. Deadline also reported that a large portion of the evening’s scheduled talent—which included Gal Gadot, Tiffany Haddish, and the cast of Daisy Jones & The Six—had pulled out of the event.

The evening wasn’t totally lacking in star power, though. Several celebrities, like Tom Cruise and The Last of Us breakout actress Bella Ramsey, accepted their awards via video. Other golden popcorn recipients, like Jennifer Coolidge and Pedro Pascal, acknowledged the strike in their recorded acceptance speeches.

