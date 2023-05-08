Mon. May 8th, 2023

    News

    MTV Awards Awkwardly Limp Forward With Writers on Strike

    By

    May 8, 2023 , , , ,
    MTV Awards Awkwardly Limp Forward With Writers on Strike

    Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV

    Tonight’s MTV Movie & TV Awards marked the first major awards show since members of the Writers Guild of America went on strike last Tuesday. Following Drew Barrymore’s decision to drop out as host, Paramount announced that it would pivot from a live ceremony to a pre-taped special, resulting in a nearly starless, flashback-filled broadcast.

    Leading up to the show—which was set to take place at Los Angeles’ Barker Hangar—celebrity presenters like Jamie Lee Curtis and Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent announced that they would not attend, in solidarity with film and television writers currently on strike for better wages. Deadline also reported that a large portion of the evening’s scheduled talent—which included Gal Gadot, Tiffany Haddish, and the cast of Daisy Jones & The Six—had pulled out of the event.

    The evening wasn’t totally lacking in star power, though. Several celebrities, like Tom Cruise and The Last of Us breakout actress Bella Ramsey, accepted their awards via video. Other golden popcorn recipients, like Jennifer Coolidge and Pedro Pascal, acknowledged the strike in their recorded acceptance speeches.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Gold mining fire kills at least 27 workers in Peru

    May 8, 2023
    News

    Why shoppers are being told to steal from Woolworths

    May 8, 2023
    News

    Buying a Vertical Record Player- Some Advice

    May 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Gold mining fire kills at least 27 workers in Peru

    May 8, 2023
    News

    Why shoppers are being told to steal from Woolworths

    May 8, 2023
    News

    Buying a Vertical Record Player- Some Advice

    May 8, 2023
    News

    Trump told reporters he would ‘confront’ the ‘false’ rape accusation made against him by E. Jean Carroll. He has officially missed the final deadline to testify.

    May 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy