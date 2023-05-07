Man United fans react with fury to ANOTHER David de Gea clanger

David de Gea made another goalkeeping mistake to give West Ham the lead

Manchester United’s first choice meandered in a shot from Said Benrahma

Erik ten Hag’s team faces a battle for qualification for the Champions League

Manchester United supporters reacted furiously after goalkeeper David de Gea made another mistake that allowed West Ham to take the lead.

De Gea has come under increasing scrutiny in recent weeks and months, with debates over whether or not the club should offer him a new contract.

The Spaniard did little to help his cause to remain the club’s number 1 with another glaring mistake, which saw Said Benrahma gift a goal.

Benrahma was released by Mikhail Antonio and ran to the United backline, although surrounded by a number of defenders he appeared to have a difficult task finding the back of the net.

Benrahma released a speculative effort with his right foot, Benrahma’s shot was weak and could have easily been saved by De Gea, but the Spain international left it squirming under his arm, leading to wild scenes at the London Stadium as West Ham took the Premier League chased. .

The goal could potentially have huge ramifications for United’s top four, with Liverpool increasingly gasping as the season enters its final weeks.

United supporters reacted angrily on social media, urging the club to act against De Gea’s place in Erik ten Hag’s starting eleven.

‘Don’t give him any contract to sign, he has to find another club!’ wrote one supporter on social media.

Another echoed that sentiment, saying: “If De Gea is extended and no new keeper is signed and things start to go wrong next season, then it’s all on Ten Hag. It will be entirely his fault if he gets fired.”

The mistake is De Gea’s fourth direct goal-scoring error in all competitions this season, with his continued suitability as the club’s first choice in question.

Sunday night’s mistake follows a poor performance away at Sevilla in the Europa League, where he was at fault for all three of the Spanish side’s goals that night as Ten Hag’s side were dumped out of the Europa League.

“I can’t keep making excuses for De Gea’s man, he has to leave or lose his seat,” one frustrated supporter wrote.

“Get out of our club David de Gea,” wrote another, “I’m sorry.”

With a few words to emphasize their point, another fan added, “De Gea, it’s time to go.”

However, others on social media pointed to United’s starting team, pointing to De Gea’s presence in goal, Casemiro in midfield and Wout Weghorst in attack as responsible for the club’s struggles.

“Our backbone today is De Gea in the net, Casemiro holding on and Wout as a 10. How can you move the ball forward with that?” they wondered.

Ten Hag has insisted he supports De Gea to continue as his first-choice despite the 32-year-old’s obvious limitations with the ball at his feet.

“He’s the one with the most clean sheets in the Premier League, which shows he’s a very capable goalkeeper,” he said last month as he put pressure on his ongoing squad.

De Gea’s poor form comes amid a breach of contract between him and the club.

His contract expires this summer and no agreement has been reached so far. United, looking to cut back on the high wages handed out to first-team members in recent weeks, are looking to keep him, but only on lower weekly terms than his current £350,000.

More to come.