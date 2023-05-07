WATCH: Video Shows Bryan Kohberger In Traffic Stop Prior To Idaho Student Murders

WATCH: Bodycam footage shows Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger getting pulled over for running a red light in Washington one month before the deadly quadruple stabbings that shocked the nation. “I do apologize if I was asking you too many questions about the law,” Kohberger said after pushing back at the Washington State University police officer and explaining he thought he did nothing wrong. The accused killer was let off with a warning.

