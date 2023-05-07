Sun. May 7th, 2023

    WATCH: Video Shows Bryan Kohberger In Traffic Stop Prior To Idaho Student Murders

    WATCH: Bodycam footage shows Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger getting pulled over for running a red light in Washington one month before the deadly quadruple stabbings that shocked the nation. “I do apologize if I was asking you too many questions about the law,” Kohberger said after pushing back at the Washington State University police officer and explaining he thought he did nothing wrong. The accused killer was let off with a warning.

