Video: Watch: A New York church gives a “blessing” to cyclists to protect them from accidents

Mon. May 8th, 2023

    Watch: A New York church gives a "blessing" to cyclists to protect them from accidents

    Last updated: 08/05/2023 – 07:06

    Hundreds of cyclists, both professionals and amateurs, lined up in the nave of the Anglican Cathedral in New York to receive the “blessing” that is supposed to protect them from accidents, a tradition that began 25 years ago.

    The Dean of the Episcopal Cathedral of St. John the Theological in Northwest Manhattan, Rev. Patrick Malloy, addressed the riders gathered in this church, which is considered one of the largest in the world, saying: “May the paths be open before you, may the wind always be behind you, and may your rides always be a joy. May God protect you and your bikes.”

    And after Reverend Malloy read a chapter from the Bible and gave a sermon, he moved around the nave of the church, sprinkling holy water on the riders, whose number this year exceeded the usual attendance, given that the occasion comes after the Covid pandemic.

