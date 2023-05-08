Mon. May 8th, 2023

    Queensland roundabout rule divides Aussie motorists

    The simple roundabout question that many Australians struggle to answer – so can you do it right? Take the test yourself

    By Kylie Stevens for Daily Mail Australia

    published: 00:01 EDT, May 8, 2023 | Updated: 00:50 EDT, May 8, 2023

    A simple traffic question about roundabout indicators has baffled Australian motorists and sparked online debate.

    The Royal Automobile Club of Queensland caused a social media meltdown with its weekly Facebook quiz that tested Australians’ knowledge of the rules of the road:

    The blue car is approaching the roundabout and intends to take the third exit – which turn signals should it use?

    a) No indicator on approach and driving on the roundabout, indicator right on exit

    b) Direction indicator to the right when approaching and driving on the roundabout, direction indicator to the left when exiting

    c) Turn signal to the right when approaching and driving into the roundabout, no turn signal when exiting

    d) No indicator on approach, indicator right at the roundabout and left on exit.

    Motorists were asked which direction indicator the blue car should use as it approaches the roundabout and wants to take the third exit

    The correct answer is of course B.

    If the driver leaves the roundabout more than halfway through the roundabout, he must indicate a right turn signal when approaching the roundabout and entering the roundabout and a left turn signal when exiting the roundabout.

    While the majority who answered were correct, many others who live interstate were stunned by the answer.

    ‘ C…because if it were a normal intersection, you’d only indicate a right turn and that doesn’t confuse anyone. When I see that right turn signal on a roundabout, I know you’re turning right or making a U-turn. Simple,” one man wrote.

    A driving school added: ‘When I read Vic’s traffic rules, it doesn’t actually say that you are required to use your left turn signal when exiting. The rules say ‘if possible’. Other states and territories must use your left indicator, just like the ARR.

    A third wrote: ‘Is the law different in Queensland? In the ACT, left is indicated when leaving ‘if practical’.’

    The Facebook quiz also led to online discussion about the use of turn signals on roundabouts

    The question also sparked heated debate about the use of turn signals by motorists.

    “No indicator seems to be the rule where I live,” one woman wrote.

    Another added: “So many drivers don’t know when and where to signal or even get into the right lane!”

    The RACQ holds a weekly quiz on its Facebook page to educate motorists so they can become safer road users.

    Many motorists were baffled by the question about traffic rules about roundabouts (stock image)

    By

