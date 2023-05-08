Jessie White: Shakuhachi founder’s glamorous life in Bali after fashion empire went bust

The founder of Shakuhachi lives a glamorous life in Bali

Do you know more? Tips@dailymail.com

The founder of the collapsed fashion empire Shakuhachi is living it up in Bali, new photos show – years after she left Australia and left a trail of debt behind her.

Despite being hundreds of thousands in debt to around 80 creditors when she left Australia, mother-of-two Jessie White lives a glamorous life in the trendy resort town of Seminyak on the south coast of the Indonesian island of Bali.

In recent months, Ms White has reactivated her Instagram account and shared photos of herself dressed in designer clothes at beach clubs and bars on the holiday island.

The mother of two counts fellow Australian expats, hotelier Cisco Tschurtschenthaler, former Real House Of Melbourne Sally Bloomfield and Lindy Klim as close friends.

Life is a beach for failed fashionista Jessie White (pictured) pictured with her children on a beach in Bali

Ms White is said to have sought refuge in Indonesia after her once-popular fashion label was placed under voluntary administration, after which Andrew Spring of forensic accounting firm Jirsch Sutherland was appointed as liquidator.

The former fashion sweetheart – who grew up in Melbourne’s affluent southeastern suburbs, before moving to Sydney – is no stranger to celebrity fashion circles.

White is also step-sibling to The Cat Empire keyboardist and backing vocalist Ollie McGill.

With a thriving Bali social life, White even managed to attend artist Vicki Lee’s star-studded wedding in Italy in 2019.

Jessie White has been having a great time in Bali with celebrity friends like Lindy Klim

Jessie and Lara Worthington vacationing in Italy ahead of artist Vicki Lee’s 2019 wedding

At the time of the company’s collapse, Mr. Spring’s report to the company’s creditors stated that the total amount owed was more than $860,000.

Creditors included manufacturers, modeling agencies and Woollahra City Council.

Mr Spring told Daily Mail Australia: ‘Our investigation has identified potential claims against Ms White and a related entity, Emporium Clothing Pty Ltd.

Mrs. White moved to Bali and the related entity was liquidated. Due to commercial considerations, these claims could not be fully pursued.

“We have reported the findings of our investigation to the relevant authorities for consideration of any appropriate action against Ms White.”

Shakuhachi is still operating as the assets and brand were purchased from trustees by Loft HK Limited in 2015

Shakuhachi is still in business as the assets and brand were purchased from trustees by Loft HK Limited in 2015.

The brand currently operates a brick-and-mortar store in Seminyak that Ms. White appears to be involved with.

In 2017, A Current Affair reporter Chris Allen tracked down a carefree Jessie whom he saw relaxing at beach clubs and socializing with friends.

However, things soon turned sour when she refused to answer questions about her business failures when confronted in a cafe in Bali.

The designer, initially smiling for the cameras, gets up and leaves the table, reportedly hiding in the toilets at the back.

She didn’t say a word. Daily Mail Australia approached Ms White for comment.