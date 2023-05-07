Viewers coronation concert brand ‘old’ Take That ‘unrecognizable’

Viewers of coronation concerts labeled Take That as ‘unrecognizable’ as they spoke in an interview on Sunday night ahead of their performance at the event.

Many took to Twitter to note that the trio — made up of Gary Barlow, 52, Howard Donald, 55, and Mark Owen, 51, — were starting to show their age.

The pop stars were talking to presenter Clara Amfo about their performance later that evening.

As they spoke, one of them took to social media saying, ‘I can’t believe Mark Owen actually looks much older than Gary Barlow and Howard Donald when he’s the youngest! #CoronationConcert.’

Another said, ‘Of the 3, Gary Barlow has certainly aged the best. Mark Owen Omg! #CoronationConcert.’

Reaction: Coronation concert viewers labeled Take That as ‘unrecognizable’ as they chatted in an interview ahead of their performance at the event on Sunday night (photo Gary Barlow)

Oh no! Many took to Twitter to note that the trio – consisting of Gary Barlow, 52, Howard Donald, 55, and Mark Owen, 51, (pictured) – had begun to show their age

Stars: The pop stars talked to presenter Clara Amfo about their performance later that evening

Social Media: As they spoke, someone on Twitter said, ‘I can’t believe Mark Owen actually looks much older than Gary Barlow and Howard Donald when he’s the youngest! #KroningsConcert’

A third quipped, “Always nice to know that Gary Barlow has aged faster than I have!”

A fourth said, “When did Take That get old?”

Someone else said, ‘Well, they got very old very quickly!’

The band closes the concert later tonight with a spectacular performance.

The King and Queen of the Royal Family will be in attendance at the coronation concert along with around 20,000 members of the public to continue the festivities following their coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

The Coronation Concert will feature performances by Paloma Faith, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and veteran rock guitarist Steve Winwood.

The Windsor show, hosted by Downton Abbey and Paddington star Hugh Bonneville, kicks off at 8pm on Sunday 7th May.

Buckingham Palace has promised “global music icons and contemporary stars” for the big concert.

It will undoubtedly be the highlight of the second day of the coronation celebrations, which are expected to be attended by some 20,000 people.

Joking: Another said, ‘Of the 3, Gary Barlow has certainly aged the best. Mark Owen Omg! #KroningsConcert’

Age: A fourth said, “When did Take That get old?” Someone else said, ‘Well, they got very old very quickly!’

Getting ready: The band will close the concert later tonight with a breathtaking performance

Event: The King and Queen of the Royal Family will join about 20,000 members of the public at the coronation concert

Classical acts such as Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel and Chinese pianist Lang Lang are also on the programme.

Hollywood star Tom Cruise, Dynasty actress Dame Joan Collins, adventurer Bear Grylls, singer Sir Tom Jones and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse will also be featured via video.

The series of pre-recorded skits reveals little-known facts about the monarch and also features moments from beloved literary character Winnie-the-Pooh – seemingly echoing the famous moment Paddington Bear had tea with the Queen during her Platinum Jubilee celebration.

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage, DJ Pete Tong with his project Ibiza Classics and winner of the talent show The Piano TV, 13-year-old Lucy, will also perform.

Meanwhile, fashion designer Stella McCartney will give a spoken-word performance on the theme of conservation that will reflect her and the king’s “shared passion for environmental sustainability,” according to the BBC.

Her performance will be part of a wider nature-themed portion of the concert, which will also feature a rendition of an 1980s hit by classic soul composer Alexis French and London-based singer-songwriter Zak Abel alongside a resident orchestra, band and choir.

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor will also deliver a spoken word performance.

The Royal Ballet, Royal Opera, Royal Shakespeare Company, Royal College of Music and Royal College of Art come together for the first time to create a one-off performance starring Sex Education and Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa and Olivier Award nominee Mei Mac.

The concert will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

Exciting: during the Coronation Concert, performances by Paloma Faith, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and experienced rock guitarist Steve Winwood

BBC: The Windsor show, hosted by Downton Abbey and Paddington star Hugh Bonneville, started at 8pm

Former Desert Island Discs and Crimewatch presenter Kirsty Young will anchor the special live broadcast of the concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle after reporting from a studio at Buckingham Palace on Saturday’s coronation day.

During the concert on the castle’s East Lawn, TV presenter Clara Amfo and Diversity dance troupe member Jordan Banjo will also speak with the performers backstage.

At Saturday’s coronation, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla were officially crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

King Charles, 74, automatically took over the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last September.