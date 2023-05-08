Karl Stefanovic breaks down in tears over Queensland youth crime wave interview

Karl Stefanovic broke down

Karl Stefanovic broke down during an emotional interview about juvenile delinquency, speaking to victims of youth violence and their families.

Speaking to victims, front-line officers and politicians on Monday’s Today show segment, Stefanovic sought answers about what could be done to solve the country’s growing “juvenile crime crisis.”

Former Queensland Police Inspector Jim Keogh told Stefanovic the crisis was the worst he had ever been in his 38-year career.

“There’s always been elements of problems…now you’re beset by juvenile delinquency,” he said.

Mr Keogh added that the removal of bail laws is ‘one of the catalysts’ for the problem.

Stefanovic said that if one of his children were to fall victim to such a crime, he would want to lock up the person responsible “at best” forever

The story gathered a group of “victims all bereft of a loved one”

Stefanovic spoke to "victims all bereft of a loved one" and recounted some of the most horrific recent incidents involving juvenile offenders that made headlines across the country.

They discussed personal stories of the ongoing grief and trauma caused by carjackings, home burglaries, fatal hit-and-runs and violent public assaults, all at the hands of young people.

One such family was Ann and Russell Field who lost their son Matthew in January 2021 after his vehicle collided with a stolen car driven by a teenager.

Matthew’s wife Kate and their son Miles also died in the incident, while it was later revealed that the teenager behind the wheel of the stolen vehicle was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time.

“Since then several cars … probably thousands of cars have been stolen and several deaths,” said Mr. Field.

“Hopefully not anymore (moms have to go through this),” Mrs. Field added.

“But there’s more to come.”

Mr Field agreed that he and his wife would not be ‘the last’ to be affected by such crimes.

“We are not the first and we are not the last,” he said.

“It will continue until something concrete happens.”

Stefanovic later swallowed his tears as he discussed possible solutions with Bill Potts, former director of the Australian Law Council.

Matthew Field and his family died after their car was hit by a teenager driving a stolen vehicle

Karl hid his face as he got emotional during the interview

“Increasing sentences and jail time to get out of trouble is not going to work,” Mr Potts said.

Stefanovic tried to cover his face as he fought back tears during his reaction.

“I’m a parent, and if I saw it… and it happened to my kid… I’d want to lock that up forever, whoever it was at best,” Stefanovic said.

‘At best.’

Stefanovic’s ‘special report’ comes nearly a month after the Queensland government pledged a funding package worth more than $3 million to combat the scourge of juvenile delinquency.