Gunman Kills Self After Random Shooting At Florida 7-Eleven That Left 11-Year-Old Boy Dead, Second Man Hurt

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – On Thursday night, a gunman carried out a random attack inside a convenience store in South Florida, killing a 11-year-old boy and wounding a man before turning the gun on himself, according to Broward County Sheriff’s officials.

The incident occurred at a 7-Eleven store in Dania Beach.

Authorities said that the gunman, 29-year-old Darren Rosenthal, first shot a man sitting in his car outside the store before entering and killing the young boy, who was buying ice cream with his brother.

The wounded man’s condition remains unknown.

During a news conference on Friday, sheriff’s spokesman Carey Codd stated that investigators do not believe there is any connection between the gunman and his victims, and that the shooting appears to be a random act.

“A guy came into the 7-Eleven and before he walked into the store he shot somebody in the neck and then he walked in and started shooting,” a witness named Maximo Limas told NBC 6. “He killed an 11-year-old boy and then he just killed himself. He shot him in the head once and then on the floor he went pow pow again and then he just took out himself.”

Miami-Dade County court records show that Rosenthal had several misdemeanor drug- and alcohol-related arrests about eight years ago.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and detectives are urging anyone with information to come forward.

