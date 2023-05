Tom Cruise receives his MTV Movie Award as he soars into the sky in an AIRPLANE: ‘I love entertaining you!’

MOST CAPTURED PERFORMANCE

Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus (WINNER)

Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine bear

Justin Long – Barbarian

Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sosie Bacon – Smile

BEST DUO

Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Do Revenge

Jenna Ortega + Thing – Wednesday

Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey — The Last Of Us (WINNER)

Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò — The white lotus

Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick

BEST KICK-ASS CAST

Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outdoor benches

Stranger Things (WINNER)

Teen Wolf: The Movie

BEST SONG

Demi Lovato — Still Alive (Scream VI)

Doja Cat — Vegas (Elvis)

Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)

OneRepublic – I’m Not Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)

Rihanna – Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Taylor Swift — Carolina (Where The Crawdads Sing) (WINNER)

BEST DOCU REALITY SERIES

Family vacation in Jersey Shore

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

The Kardashians (WINNER)

Vanderpump Rules

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

All Star Shore

Big Brother

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars (WINNER)

The Challenge: USA

The traitors

DEAR HOST

Drew Barrymore — The Drew Barrymore Show (WINNER)

Joel Madden – Inkmaster

Nick Cannon – The masked singer

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show

BEST REALITY TEAM ON SCREEN (presented by SONIC®)

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) — Jersey Shore family vacation

Tori Deal and Devin Walker – The Challenge: Ride or Dies

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent — Vanderpump Rules (WINNER)

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Peace

Love, Lizzo

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me (WINNER)

Sheryl

The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT

Sofia Carson’s Come Back Home from the movie Purple Hearts (WINNER)

COMIC GENIUS AWARD

Jennifer Coolidge (WINNER)