Sun. May 7th, 2023

    News

    Katy Perry stars in a HUGE gold metallic dress as she takes the stage at the Coronation Concert

    By

    May 7, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Katy Perry stars in a HUGE gold metallic dress as she takes the stage at the Coronation Concert

    ‘I have to take my mum and stay in the castle!’: Excited Katy Perry stars in a HUGE gold metallic dress as she takes the stage at King Charles’ coronation concert at Windsor Castle

    By Geraint Llewellyn for Mailonline

    published: 4:52 PM EDT, May 7, 2023 | Updated: 5:03 PM EDT, May 7, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    Katy Perry took the stage at King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday.

    The pop superstar, 38, looked sensational in a huge gold metallic gown as she entertained the 20,000 strong audience with a selection of her most famous hits.

    Beaming Katy thanked His Majesty for the privilege and revealed her honor as she gushed, “I must take my mother and stay in a castle!”.

    Her showstopper gown featured a sculpted bodice with a plunging neckline and a sheer princess skirt that ensured she could be seen from far and wide.

    It also featured quirky sleeves with puff detailing at the shoulders and she completed the look with large gold earrings.

    Superstar: Katy Perry, 38, took the stage at King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday

    Unbelievable: The pop superstar looked sensational in a huge gold metallic gown as she entertained the 20,000 strong audience with a selection of her most famous hits

    Katie wore a glamorous makeup palette with metallic accents and pulled her raven black locks back into a bun.

    She passionately gripped the color-coordinating microphone as she sang the songs Roar and Firework.

    Her impressive vocals were accompanied by an incredible light show as the audience cheered for more.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    RAW VIDEO: Houston Cop Fatally Shoots Fleeing Armed Robbery Suspect

    May 7, 2023
    News

    2-Year-Old Boy Shoots Himself In The Head, Dad Arrested

    May 7, 2023
    News

    Witness: A small maternity home in Khartoum is holding on despite the bombing

    May 7, 2023

    You missed

    News

    RAW VIDEO: Houston Cop Fatally Shoots Fleeing Armed Robbery Suspect

    May 7, 2023
    News

    2-Year-Old Boy Shoots Himself In The Head, Dad Arrested

    May 7, 2023
    News

    Witness: A small maternity home in Khartoum is holding on despite the bombing

    May 7, 2023
    News

    Katy Perry stars in a HUGE gold metallic dress as she takes the stage at the Coronation Concert

    May 7, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy