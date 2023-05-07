Katy Perry stars in a HUGE gold metallic dress as she takes the stage at the Coronation Concert

<!–

Katy Perry took the stage at King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday.

The pop superstar, 38, looked sensational in a huge gold metallic gown as she entertained the 20,000 strong audience with a selection of her most famous hits.

Beaming Katy thanked His Majesty for the privilege and revealed her honor as she gushed, “I must take my mother and stay in a castle!”.

Her showstopper gown featured a sculpted bodice with a plunging neckline and a sheer princess skirt that ensured she could be seen from far and wide.

It also featured quirky sleeves with puff detailing at the shoulders and she completed the look with large gold earrings.

Katie wore a glamorous makeup palette with metallic accents and pulled her raven black locks back into a bun.

She passionately gripped the color-coordinating microphone as she sang the songs Roar and Firework.

Her impressive vocals were accompanied by an incredible light show as the audience cheered for more.