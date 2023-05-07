Houston, Texas — On April 5, 2023, at approximately 5:50 p.m. officers with the North Patrol Division Crime Suppression Team were conducting surveillance at 2900 Broad Haven Drive on a possible robbery suspect who was observed entering a business and robbing employees at gunpoint.

The suspect, Dontel Thompson exited the business with a gun in his hand, jumping a fence into a nearby neighborhood. As officers attempted to arrest Thompson, officer D. Inocencio exited his patrol vehicle as Thompson was running toward him with a pistol in his hand.

The officer discharged his duty weapon, striking Thompson. First aid was given to Thompson and Houston Fire Department paramedics transported him to a hospital in critical condition. Doctors later pronounced Thompson deceased.

The post RAW VIDEO: Houston Cop Fatally Shoots Fleeing Armed Robbery Suspect appeared first on Breaking911.