RAW VIDEO: Houston Cop Fatally Shoots Fleeing Armed Robbery Suspect

Houston, Texas — On April 5, 2023, at approximately 5:50 p.m. officers with the North Patrol Division Crime Suppression Team were conducting surveillance at 2900 Broad Haven Drive on a possible robbery suspect who was observed entering a business and robbing employees at gunpoint.
The suspect, Dontel Thompson exited the business with a gun in his hand, jumping a fence into a nearby neighborhood. As officers attempted to arrest Thompson, officer D. Inocencio exited his patrol vehicle as Thompson was running toward him with a pistol in his hand.
https://breaking911.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Houston-Cop-Shoots-Fleeing-Robbery-Suspect-Armed-With-a-Gun.mp4
The officer discharged his duty weapon, striking Thompson. First aid was given to Thompson and Houston Fire Department paramedics transported him to a hospital in critical condition. Doctors later pronounced Thompson deceased.
