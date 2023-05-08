Mon. May 8th, 2023

    News

    Senate Democrats Worry Kevin McCarthy Has No Interest in a Deal

    By

    May 8, 2023 , , , , ,
    Senate Democrats Worry Kevin McCarthy Has No Interest in a Deal

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

    As the United States approaches a deadline on extending the debt limit, Democrats are in a difficult position: They don’t want to default, they don’t want to negotiate, and they don’t trust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to negotiate.

    “To me, that’s an essential element of the case as to why we can’t negotiate,” said Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT).

    “These guys are a bad reality show. McCarthy can’t negotiate, even amongst a group of ideological lookalikes,” Murphy added. “How on Earth is he going to negotiate a deal that keeps his gang together and also draws Democratic votes? It’s a physical impossibility.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Magaluf mega-brawl: More than FIFTY people are filmed fighting and throwing bottles in huge punch-up

    May 8, 2023
    News

    Functionalities of Medical Chitosan

    May 8, 2023
    News

    DR Congo: Flood death toll mounts, almost 400 killed

    May 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Magaluf mega-brawl: More than FIFTY people are filmed fighting and throwing bottles in huge punch-up

    May 8, 2023
    News

    Functionalities of Medical Chitosan

    May 8, 2023
    News

    DR Congo: Flood death toll mounts, almost 400 killed

    May 8, 2023
    News

    Lebanon: Soaring inflation turns olive oil into a luxury

    May 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy