Senate Democrats Worry Kevin McCarthy Has No Interest in a Deal

As the United States approaches a deadline on extending the debt limit, Democrats are in a difficult position: They don’t want to default, they don’t want to negotiate, and they don’t trust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to negotiate.

“To me, that’s an essential element of the case as to why we can’t negotiate,” said Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT).

“These guys are a bad reality show. McCarthy can’t negotiate, even amongst a group of ideological lookalikes,” Murphy added. “How on Earth is he going to negotiate a deal that keeps his gang together and also draws Democratic votes? It’s a physical impossibility.”

