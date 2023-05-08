Digital driver’s licences available in Victoria in 2024

<!–

Victorians will be able to drive with a digital driver’s license as part of a regional trial before the technology is rolled out statewide.

All drivers will be able to have a digital version of their driving license on their phone by 2024, the Victorian government has confirmed.

A six-month trial of the technology will begin in Ballarat for full licensees in July before being rolled out statewide.

The digital license shows in real time whether it has been revoked or suspended, but can still be used as proof of identity.

Police, businesses and other authorities can verify authenticity via a timed QR code.

“We know that Victorians want digital driver’s licenses and that’s why this trial is such a big step before any further rollout,” said Minister for Roads and Road Safety Melissa Horne.

Drivers still have the option to use their physical license.

South Australia launched digital driving licenses in late 2017 and NSW followed suit in October 2019.