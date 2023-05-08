Taylor Swift and Matty Healy pictured together for the FIRST TIME as they head to her apartment

Taylor Swift has been photographed for the first time with her rumored beau Matty Healy in photos obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com.

The rumored couple were pictured arriving at Taylor’s apartment at 12:30 a.m. after her Eras concert in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday night.

They sat side by side in the back of their chauffeured vehicle, where Matty, 34, was still wearing the same bracelet he wore earlier that night when he attended her concert along with members of Taylor’s girl crew, Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge.

The new romance comes less than a month after Taylor, 33, split from her boyfriend of six years, actor Joe Alwyn.

Just last month, Taylor’s inner circle — including her brother Austin, Gigi, and the Haim sisters — reportedly unfollowed her now-ex Joe.

Many Swifties — her loyal and eagle-eyed fans — claimed that some of the songwriter’s besties reportedly cut ties on Instagram shortly after being spotted hanging out with the star and perhaps learning what really happened.

The bold moves on social media seemed to suggest that there may be more to the story than the public knows.

Just after catching up over dinner with, say, old friends Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, the Deadpool actor reportedly unfollowed Alwyn immediately.

The obvious disapproval was a shocking move considering Ryan had previously stumbled upon the British actor and their six-year friendship in a TIME100 Next article published in September 2022. (His wife is not currently following Alwyn.)

The latest sighting comes shortly after The Sun reported earlier Thursday that the rumored couple had plans to confirm the romance over the weekend during her stop in Nashville.

According to the outlet, Healy is planning to perform two of her popular songs, with a source saying: “Taylor and Matty have been planning their ‘coming out’ for a few weeks now and are very excited for their love to make public. .’

The insider further revealed, “Neither of them want secrets or hiding. The plan is for Matty to walk on stage halfway through the show and play two songs.’

“They’ll be chatting to the public and currently they’re supposed to confirm their romance with some kind of PDA — public display of affection. It won’t be anything cheesy though.’

And on Saturday, Matty strummed his guitar while performing with Taylor’s support act during the show. Whether he will jump on stage again to perform with the Blank Space hitmaker remains to be seen.

The rumors of a romance between Taylor and Matty first came to light on Wednesday earlier this week, with a separate source telling The Sun: “She and Matty are madly in love.”

“It’s super early, but it feels good. They first dated, very briefly, almost a decade ago, but the timing just didn’t work,” the insider added.

Regarding her ex, the source told the publication, “Taylor and Joe broke up in February, so there was absolutely no crossover.”

“Both Matty and Taylor have been on tour for the past few weeks so it’s been a lot of Face-Timing and texting but she can’t wait to see him again,” adding that the two stars, “are incredibly supportive for their respective careers. .’

Just last month, Taylor’s inner circle — including her brother Austin, Gigi, and the Haim sisters — reportedly unfollowed her now-ex Joe

“They are both extremely proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last relationship – which was deliberately kept very out of the spotlight – she wants to ‘own’ this romance, not hide it.”

While Taylor focuses on her Eras Tour, which will end in August later this year, Matty is also busy touring with his band The 1975.

Before making a surprise appearance to join the opening act, the Robbers musician was seen making a quick Starbucks run after reportedly spending time at Taylor’s Nashville apartment earlier Friday night.

Former flame: Swift pictured with Alwyn in 2019

As the British-born singer left the popular coffee shop chain on Saturday, he carried a hot drink in his hand while also checking his smartphone as he was led by a security guard to a sleek, white SUV parked at the coffee shop.

After grabbing a drink to get some energy, Healy was later seen arriving at Nissan Stadium in the heart of Nashville ahead of Taylor’s Saturday night performance on the town.

Earlier on Friday, he danced with Swift as she sang her hit, Shake It Off, among other concertgoers in a secure area on the floor of the venue.

The video was posted to Twitter and quickly went viral amid rumors that Matty and Taylor have embarked on a budding romance.

Despite the speculation that the two have entered a relationship, both singers have yet to publicly confirm that they are dating.