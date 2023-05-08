TV host Larry Emdur is slammed for anti-Prince Harry meme after Coronation

An Australian TV presenter has angered Sussex ‘stans’ by posting a meme mocking Prince Harry’s seating at the King’s coronation on Saturday.

Larry Emdur58, shared a photo on Instagram of the Duke of Sussex with his view blocked at the historic event by the Princess Royal’s towering feather hat.

The moment, which was seen during the worldwide live feed of the coronation, has went viral on social media, with some royal fans speculating it was a deliberate move by the royal family to reject the runaway prince.

Emdur played on these online theories, captioning his post: “Charles: How can we block the naughty ones? Anne: Leave it to me bro.’

While most of his fans found the post amusing, others criticized Emdur for putting the boot on Harry, who is often mocked on Australian television.

“Such a dead larry! Who pays attention to you these days,” one troll remarked.

Emdur responded by posting the nasty comment to his Instagram grid and telling the troll to hit unfollow if his content bothers them that much.

“So two things: first, I agree with you 100 percent,” the Channel Seven star began.

“Second, and I’m not a qualified doctor, but honestly you need to unfollow me IMMEDIATELY!!!! And follow people on Insta who make you happy, make you smile and make you happy. All the best,” he added.

Larry (pictured with Kylie Gillies) politely hit back at the troll, told them to stop following him and wished them “the best”

Emdur was flooded with support for his stylish response.

“Larry, you are the funniest person ever. Keep it up and forget about the haters because they have nothing better to do,” one fan wrote.

Princess Anne’s huge feather hat, which blocked Prince Harry’s view behind her, was one of the main topics of conversation on social media during the King’s coronation on Saturday.

Many speculated whether it was a deliberate move to “punish” the Duke of Sussex, who has been outspoken in his criticism of the royal family in his autobiography Spare and recent Netflix series.

Others also compared it to when Harry’s wife Meghan was obscured by a giant candle at the Queen’s funeral last year.

One tweeted: ‘Princess Anne has played a blinder in that hat, from certain angles it completely obscures Harry. It’s the Jubilee candle again, but with more exuberant feather lightness.’

Another wrote, “It’s HILARIOUS that Harry is stuck behind Anne, who wears a giant feathered hat as part of her uniform. No prospect for Harry!’

A third added: “Princess Anne’s hat with the long feather is this year’s candle.”

The duke sat between Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie’s husband, and Princess Alexandra, the late Queen’s cousin who hasn’t worked as a royal in a decade.

Many on social media speculated that it was a deliberate ploy to block the Duke’s view of the proceedings

Princess Anne wore the hat when she first arrived at Westminster Abbey for the coronation

They were joined by Prince Andrew’s daughters Eugenie, 33, and Beatrice, 34, and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Only the senior working royals sat in the front row at the historic ceremony, consisting of Prince William and Princess Catherine of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh – Edward and Sophie – and their children Lady Louise and James de Earl of Wessex, as well as the ever-popular Anne and her husband Sir Tim Laurence.

Also in attendance was young Prince Louis, the star of the Platinum Jubilee as he stole the hearts of the country with his cheeky antics on the balcony.

Prince Harry watches his brother Prince William in the front row at the coronation of their father King Charles III at Westminster Abbey. The Duke sat between Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie’s husband, and Princess Alexandra

It has been reported that an incredible 2.5 billion people worldwide tuned in for King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday.

Prince Harry is now back in California after spending just 28 hours and 42 minutes in the UK to witness the coronation of his father, King Charles, on Saturday.

After the ceremony, he slipped out of Westminster Abbey – accompanied by a Metropolitan Police escort and four outriders – with only a brief goodbye and headed straight for Heathrow Airport.

He was already on a plane to California before his father and stepmother, the newly crowned queen, had finished taking their official portraits.