Functionalities of Medical Chitosan

There are numerous uses for chitosan in the fields of biotechnology, medical, agriculture, cosmetics, food industry, nutrition, and water treatment, to name a few.

Chitosan is plentiful as it is made from chitin, the second most abundant polysaccharide after cellulose. Its biocompatibility, biodegradability, and non-toxicity make it an ideal candidate for various medical applications. Chitosan has been extensively studied for its use in wound healing, drug delivery, tissue engineering, and antimicrobial applications.

Chitosan is easy to work with as it can be easily modified. But the challenge is to choose the chitosan with the right specifications for your formulation. You should let your chitosan producer know which application and chitosan functionality you are targeting and they should help you identify the best-suited chitosan.

When it comes to using for medical purposes it’s important to select a medical grade chitosan or pharma grade chitosan based on its specification and properties such as its level of purity and impurities along with its reproducibility and consistency.

The wide range of chitosan’s biochemical capabilities include the following:

Biocompatible:

Chitosan is a natural polymer that is biodegradable, safe and non-toxic. Therefore, when used in and on the body it doesn’t cause unwanted negative reactions.

Binds to mammalian and microbial cells:

These cells are used for many biomedical applications and chitosan can bind cells and tissue. Therefore it can provide many functionalities in drug delivery, wound healing, and tissue regeneration. Chitosan is considered to be antimicrobial. It binds to cell walls of bacteria, fungi, and viruses which leads to cell death of these pathogens.

Tissue regeneration:

The excellent physicochemical and biological properties of chitosan enables for tissue regeneration. This has application in a variety of areas including the development of artificial skin and for wound healing.

Accelerates formation of osteoblasts:

Osteoblast cells are responsible for osteogenesis. Chitosan facilitates remineralization of bone and can accelerate specific gene responses.

Haemostatic:

The chitosan and chitosan nanoparticles carry a positive charge and thus bind with the negative charge on red blood cells. This in turn can stop or mitigate bleeding. Therefore chitosan is used in many applications where its haemostatic action is needed.

Fungistatic and Bactericidal:

As mentioned above, chitosan has antimicrobial properties. It can be used as an antifungal and antibacterial agent alone, or combined with such agents. Combining it with antifungal or antibiotic drugs has demonstrated synergistic effects when compared to drug or chitosan alone.

Antitumor or Anticancer:

Chitosan can permeate through cancer cell membranes selectively and disrupt the functioning of tumors.

Anticholesteremic:

Chitosan has chelating capabilities as dietary fiber. Therefore, it absorbs fat and thus can reduce weight and blood cholesterol levels.

Immunoadjuvant:

Chitosan has been widely studied for its ability to carry and release vaccines. Once it is made to encapsulate a virus, it can deliver its cargo to a specific location over a controlled time.

Chitosan is a versatile biomaterial that has gained significant attention in the field of medicine due to its unique properties.

In wound healing, medical grade chitosan has been shown to promote wound healing by stimulating cell proliferation and tissue repair. Its ability to form hydrogels also makes it an attractive option for wound dressings and wound healing gels. In drug delivery, chitosan can be used as a carrier for various drugs, allowing for controlled release and targeted delivery. Additionally, chitosan can be used as a scaffold for tissue engineering, providing a suitable environment for cell growth and differentiation.

Furthermore, medical chitosan has also been studied for its antimicrobial properties, making it a potential alternative to traditional antibiotics. Its ability to bind to and disrupt cell membranes makes it effective against a wide range of pathogens.

It is important to note that the functionalities of chitosan can be enhanced by modifying its chemical and physical properties. For example, by varying the degree of deacetylation, molecular weight, and chemical structure, chitosan can be tailored to have different properties such as varying water solubility, mechanical strength and biodegradability rate, for example.

Overall, chitosan is a promising biomaterial with a wide range of functionalities that can be exploited in various medical applications. Its unique properties make it an attractive option for researchers and scientists in the field of medicine. It is expected that chitosan will play an increasingly important role in the development of new medical technologies.