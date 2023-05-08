Magaluf mega-brawl: More than FIFTY people are filmed fighting and throwing bottles in huge punch-up

Hooligans were kicked, punched and bottle-thrown in horror violence

More than 50 people have been filmed taking part in a massive street brawl in the party town of Magaluf.

Hooligans were seen kicking and punching each other and throwing missiles, including bottles, in the orgy of violence in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The fight lasted about 10 minutes before police intervened and restored order.

There is no official comment from authorities yet.

A local report said the incident was sparked by a fight between a group of North African youths and Spaniards, involving revelers of various nationalities.

But well-placed sources said rival groups of Portuguese youths were involved this morning.

A man was brutally knocked to the ground (pictured) during the mass brawl involving more than 50 people in Magaluf

Some were reported to have sustained injuries, including broken bones, and arrests have reportedly been made.

Police would check local hospitals and health centers to see if anyone has sought medical attention for injuries sustained in the brawl so they can identify more of those involved.

The violence started in the street at the popular nightspot Panama Jack.

One youth was seen being knocked to the ground with a punch to the face and standing up before others lashed out with their feet and fists as witnesses shouted.

A local commentary on the scenes, which took place after years of attempts by local authorities to clean up Magaluf’s image, said sarcastically: “Magaluf in modernization phase and eradication of drunken tourism.”

In March, a British tourist was arrested after allegedly mowing down two holidaymakers, including a British teenager in Magaluf.

No Brits were said to have been involved in yesterday’s violence.

Some were reported to have sustained injuries, including broken bones, and arrests have reportedly been made