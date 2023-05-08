Wrexham continue ‘monster’ all-expenses trip to Las Vegas as co-owner Rob McElhenney joins them

<!–

The Wrexham promotional heroes continued their Sin City revelry on Sunday with a pool party at TAO Beach Dayclub Las Vegas, where they were joined by Hollywood co-owner Rob McElhenney.

McElhenney and his wife and ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ co-star Kaitlin Olson were pictured enjoying the sun with the players as they posed for a group photo in a cabana.

The Co-Chairman and Olson previously joined the players on the second night of their four-day all-expenses paid vacation celebrating their historic promotion to League Two at Vegas eatery Spago at the Bellagio.

There, the players were greeted in style by a huge ice sculpture in the shape of the club crest in one of the many warm welcomes National League winners have received in the American party capital.

Co-owner Ryan Reynolds has stayed away from the festivities, but his 47-goal striker Paul Mullin shared a tongue-in-cheek Instagram story posted by the Deadpool star that suggested next year’s group tour would likely be a little less raucous.

Rob McElhenney (second from right, wearing the Wrexham cap) and wife Kaitlin Olson joined the festivities at TAO Beach Dayclub on Sunday

But Ryan Reynolds had a tongue-in-cheek reaction to his players’ well-deserved non-stop partying via Instagram stories, which his striker Paul Mullin amusedly shared.

Throw-in master Ben Tozer shared a video of him and his teammates dancing in a hot tub

“Next year they’re going on a five-day meditation retreat in the Faroe Islands,” the co-chair said with a straight face as he hashtagged “Wrexham in Vegas” while commenting on a photo of Mullin and midfielder Elliot Lee posing with DJ Pauly D .

The players partied with the “Jersey Shore” reality star as they attended his pool party at Marquee on Saturday, where they smoked cigars and chatted with bikini-clad women as they toasted their amazing 111-point season.

Ahead of the afternoon’s festivities, Ollie Palmer hinted that their time in Vegas would soon be coming to an end, captioning a photo of the entrance to TAO with “one last push!”

Cabanas and daybeds at the lavish Asian-inspired beach club can range from $1,500 to $6,000, and bottles of champagne range from $375 for Tattinger Brut to a whopping $1,600 for a bottle of Armand de Brignac “Ace of Spades” by Jay-Z.

Wrexham players enjoyed a well-deserved weekend of luxury, previously dining at Hakkasan and Wolfgang Puck’s Spago, and partying at Hakkasan nightclub, OMNIA – where they were invited to DJ Steve Aoki’s booth – and Marquee Dayclub.

The party were promised the trip by their owners as they moved ever closer to their goal of promotion, a plan Mullin discussed in an interview with GK.

Ollie Palmer shared a photo of his teammates on their way to TAO on Sunday afternoon

McElhenney and Olson (ring ring) joined the players for dinner earlier on Friday night

The players were greeted by a bespoke Wrexham badge ice sculpture at Spago where – despite his initial hesitation – Mullin (right) soon got into the mood at Sin City

“It became a thing that if we won the league, we would get a holiday. So we’re going to Vegas,” Mullin told the magazine.

“Ryan and Rob told us to leave our cards at home, they’re sorting things out. They just sent us a full itinerary.

“Part of me doesn’t want to go, maybe I’ll be dead at the end! But I’d never go to Vegas on my own accord, so I’m looking forward to it.’

The players celebrated on home soil earlier Tuesday with an open-top bus parade, with Reynolds and McElhenney flying in to celebrate the promotion successes of both their men’s and women’s sides.

The players were treated to a festive open bus parade through the streets on Tuesday