‘Bad Sisters’, ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ and Paul Mescal win big at Irish Film and TV Awards 2023

Martin McDonagh’s nine-time Oscar nominee The Banshees of Inisherinrejected at this year’s Academy Awards, was a big winner at the 2023 Irish Film and TV Awards (IFTAs), winning three trophies, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Brendan Gleeson and Best Supporting Actress for Kerry Condon.

After sun star Paul Mescal, another 2023 Oscar nominee, also won over home audiences, winning his first IFTA award as Best Actor for his turn in Charlotte Wells’ critically acclaimed debut.

Austin Butler’s turn as Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic, another Oscar-nominated performance that failed to win over the American Academy, stunned IFTA voters, who awarded the young American the Best International Actor award. Similarly, Cate turns in Blanchett’s Oscar-nominated best actress Tar was IFTA’s choice for the Best International Actress award.

But IFTA voters agreed with the American Academy on the Oscar winner No news from the Western Frontawarding Edward Berger’s WWI drama their award for Best International Film.

The IFTAs recognize and honor excellence in Irish film and television and celebrate the outstanding achievements of filmmakers, actors, directors and other industry professionals. The ceremony was held virtually this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

Frank Berry won two IFTAs – best director and best screenplay – for his refugee drama Aishastarring Letitia Wright.

In terms of TV, the AppleTV+ series Bad sisters was the grand winner, taking home four awards, including Best Drama, Best Actress accolade for star (and creator) Sharon Horgan, Best Director for Dearbhla Walsh, and Best Supporting Actress for Ann Marie Duff.

Veteran costume designer Joan Bergin (Vikings, The Tudors) was nominated by multiple Oscar nominee Jim Sheridan (In the name of the father, My left foot) for her contribution to the Irish and international film industry, for both film and television. The George Morrison Feature Documentary Award went to Kathryn Ferguson Nothing compares about the life and career of Irish pop star Sinéad O’Connor.

Full list of 2023 IFTA winners

Best Movie: The Banshees of Inisherin

Director — Movie: Frank Berry- Aisha

Actor in a Leading Role – Movie: Paul Mescal – After sun

Actress in a Leading Role – Movie: Brid Ní Neachtain – Rose & Frank

Actress in a Supporting Role – Movie: Kerry Condon- The Banshees of Inisherin

Actor in a Supporting Role – Movie: Brendan Gleeson- The Banshees of Inisherin

Documentary about George Morrison: Nothing compares

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: Frank Berry- Aisha

Best International Film: No news from the Western Front

Best International Actor: Austin Butler- Elvis

Best International Actress: Cate Blanchett – tar

Best TV Drama: Bad sisters

TV drama director: Dearbhla Walsh – Bad sisters

Actor in a Leading Role – TV Drama: Stephen Rea- The English

Actress in a Leading Role – TV Drama: Sharon Horgan- Bad sisters

Actor in a Supporting Role – TV Drama: Ciaran Hinds – The dry

Actress in a Supporting Role – TV drama: Ann-Marie Duff – Bad sisters

Best Screenplay – TV Drama: Lisa McGee- Derry girls

Best hair and makeup: Joe Whelan, Tom McInerney – Vikings: Valhalla

Best Cinematography: Piers McGrail- It’s in all of us

Best editing: Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa – Elvis

Best Production Design: Tamara Conboy- Aisha

Best sound: Aza Hand, Alan Scully, Adrian Conway – The Sparrow

Best Original Score: Sarah Lynch- The dry

Best Costume Design: Consolata Boyle – Enola Holmes2

Dear VFX: Donal Nolan- The Queen of Women

Best Short Live Action: An Irish farewell

Best Animated Short Film: soft tissue

Screen Ireland Rising Star – 2023: Director Aoife McArdle

The Irish Academy’s Industry Lifetime Achievement Award: Costume designer Joan Bergin