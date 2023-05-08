Mon. May 8th, 2023

    News

    ‘Bad Sisters’, ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ and Paul Mescal win big at Irish Film and TV Awards 2023

    By

    May 8, 2023 , , , , , ,
    ‘Bad Sisters’, ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ and Paul Mescal win big at Irish Film and TV Awards 2023

    Martin McDonagh’s nine-time Oscar nominee The Banshees of Inisherinrejected at this year’s Academy Awards, was a big winner at the 2023 Irish Film and TV Awards (IFTAs), winning three trophies, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Brendan Gleeson and Best Supporting Actress for Kerry Condon.

    After sun star Paul Mescal, another 2023 Oscar nominee, also won over home audiences, winning his first IFTA award as Best Actor for his turn in Charlotte Wells’ critically acclaimed debut.

    Austin Butler’s turn as Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic, another Oscar-nominated performance that failed to win over the American Academy, stunned IFTA voters, who awarded the young American the Best International Actor award. Similarly, Cate turns in Blanchett’s Oscar-nominated best actress Tar was IFTA’s choice for the Best International Actress award.

    But IFTA voters agreed with the American Academy on the Oscar winner No news from the Western Frontawarding Edward Berger’s WWI drama their award for Best International Film.

    The IFTAs recognize and honor excellence in Irish film and television and celebrate the outstanding achievements of filmmakers, actors, directors and other industry professionals. The ceremony was held virtually this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

    Frank Berry won two IFTAs – best director and best screenplay – for his refugee drama Aishastarring Letitia Wright.

    In terms of TV, the AppleTV+ series Bad sisters was the grand winner, taking home four awards, including Best Drama, Best Actress accolade for star (and creator) Sharon Horgan, Best Director for Dearbhla Walsh, and Best Supporting Actress for Ann Marie Duff.

    Veteran costume designer Joan Bergin (Vikings, The Tudors) was nominated by multiple Oscar nominee Jim Sheridan (In the name of the father, My left foot) for her contribution to the Irish and international film industry, for both film and television. The George Morrison Feature Documentary Award went to Kathryn Ferguson Nothing compares about the life and career of Irish pop star Sinéad O’Connor.

    Full list of 2023 IFTA winners

    Best Movie: The Banshees of Inisherin

    Director — Movie: Frank Berry- Aisha

    Actor in a Leading Role – Movie: Paul Mescal – After sun

    Actress in a Leading Role – Movie: Brid Ní Neachtain – Rose & Frank

    Actress in a Supporting Role – Movie: Kerry Condon- The Banshees of Inisherin

    Actor in a Supporting Role – Movie: Brendan Gleeson- The Banshees of Inisherin

    Documentary about George Morrison: Nothing compares

    Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: Frank Berry- Aisha

    Best International Film: No news from the Western Front

    Best International Actor: Austin Butler- Elvis

    Best International Actress: Cate Blanchett – tar

    Best TV Drama: Bad sisters

    TV drama director: Dearbhla Walsh – Bad sisters

    Actor in a Leading Role – TV Drama: Stephen Rea- The English

    Actress in a Leading Role – TV Drama: Sharon Horgan- Bad sisters

    Actor in a Supporting Role – TV Drama: Ciaran Hinds – The dry

    Actress in a Supporting Role – TV drama: Ann-Marie Duff – Bad sisters

    Best Screenplay – TV Drama: Lisa McGee- Derry girls

    Best hair and makeup: Joe Whelan, Tom McInerney – Vikings: Valhalla

    Best Cinematography: Piers McGrail- It’s in all of us

    Best editing: Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa – Elvis

    Best Production Design: Tamara Conboy- Aisha

    Best sound: Aza Hand, Alan Scully, Adrian Conway – The Sparrow

    Best Original Score: Sarah Lynch- The dry

    Best Costume Design: Consolata Boyle – Enola Holmes2

    Dear VFX: Donal Nolan- The Queen of Women

    Best Short Live Action: An Irish farewell

    Best Animated Short Film: soft tissue

    Screen Ireland Rising Star – 2023: Director Aoife McArdle

    The Irish Academy’s Industry Lifetime Achievement Award: Costume designer Joan Bergin

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Lady Louise Windsor had a glow-up for the Coronation

    May 8, 2023
    News

    Tears and laughter: Amid harrowing rape testimony, E. Jean Carroll joked of Trump, men, and three-bean salad

    May 8, 2023
    News

    Norway’s King Harald V hospitalized with infection

    May 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Lady Louise Windsor had a glow-up for the Coronation

    May 8, 2023
    News

    ‘Bad Sisters’, ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ and Paul Mescal win big at Irish Film and TV Awards 2023

    May 8, 2023
    News

    Tears and laughter: Amid harrowing rape testimony, E. Jean Carroll joked of Trump, men, and three-bean salad

    May 8, 2023
    News

    Norway’s King Harald V hospitalized with infection

    May 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy