Lady Louise Windsor had a glow-up for the Coronation

The Duchess of Edinburgh’s daughter was stunned when she showed off her new sleek hairstyle and glamorous outfit choices as she attended royal events over coronation weekend alongside Prince Edward and Sophie.

Lady Louise Windsor had some people talking on social media after wearing her gorgeous blonde locks in a wavy hair dryer – a softer look than her usual tight curls.

The 19-year-old presented an elegant black outfit as she took her place in the royal box with other members of the royal family ahead of the coronation concert yesterday.

The young royal, who studies English at the University of St Andrews, also stole the show in a flowing white and blue floral gown by Suzannah London at the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday.

Lady Louise accessorized the ensemble with a baby blue Jane Taylor London hat.

While the dress was certainly a nod to her mother Sophie’s chic style, Lady Louise looked radiant and appeared to be another step in her own fashion choices.

Like any other teenager, Lady Louise has historically been no stranger to raiding her mother’s wardrobe for an outfit to wear.

For a Friday night pre-coronation outing, the old daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh opted for a Mary Katrantzou lace cocktail dress, which Sophie wore in 2015 while attending an awards ceremony in London.

On a visit to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games last year, Lady Louise wore a £985 Peter Pilotto dress from her mother’s wardrobe and paired it with a pair of classic white trainers.

She’s also borrowed other items from her mom’s closet, including a classic monochrome dress by Alaïa for the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018 and a Noble MacMillian plum clutch in 2018 for the Easter church service.

But as the young royal takes a more active role in her family, so does her fashion sense with the times, and many on Twitter were quick to share their praise for Lady Louise’s new look.

One person wrote, “Lady Louise Windsor looks absolutely stunning tonight.”

While another said, “Lady Louise has become a fashion icon!”

A third replied: ‘She looked fantastic and really comes into her own as a young woman.’

A fourth person said, “Love her poise and style!” Louise is a very cool girl, a nice presence at royal events.’

‘I love this look. Her best look ever. Finally an age-appropriate look. She shines today,” said another comment.

Sophie and Prince Edward wanted to give their daughter and son a ‘normal’ childhood with school friends and extracurricular activities.

And so Lady Louise was largely kept out of the limelight throughout her childhood, having her first major royal outing at the age of nine when she was maid of honor at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011.

Over the past two years, however, Lady Louise has taken on an increasingly public role as her parents, Prince Edward and Sophie, have entered the royal food chain following Prince Andrew’s disgrace and the departure of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

She took center stage at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, accompanied her parents to the Commonwealth Games and made her successful TV debut in a documentary about her beloved grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Earlier this year, it was also reported that the hard-working Louise had been working several days a week in a garden center over the summer, for about minimum wage.

She’s been making £6.63 an hour since completing her A-levels in June – despite living in a £30 million mansion in Bagshot Park, Surrey.

Meanwhile, she took on a larger role in the events that mourned the late Queen last fall, appearing emotional but poised.

Later, the family appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with a select group of senior royals as The Mall was flooded by tens of thousands of cheering supporters.

She has been described as the former monarch’s ‘favourite’ grandchild and famously shared a passion for all things equestrian with both her grandmother and the Duke of Edinburgh.

It comes after Buckingham Palace said the King and Queen were ‘deeply moved’ by the country’s celebration of their coronation.

Lady Louise and James stood beside their royal parents as they waved to the crowd for the RAF flypast, which had to be reduced to just helicopters and the Red Arrows due to heavy rain in London.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Buckingham Palace made its first public statement on behalf of Charles and Camilla since they were crowned.

A spokesman for the palace said the King and Queen were “deeply grateful” to everyone involved in organizing the celebrations and ceremony, and to the spectators who attended the day.

‘Their Majesties were deeply moved by yesterday’s events and deeply grateful to both all those who helped to make it such a glorious event – and to the very many who turned out to show their support in such numbers in London and beyond ‘. he said.

The King, Queen and Royal Family have joined some 20,000 members of the public in this musical extravaganza.