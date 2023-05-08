Royals Boogie to Lionel Richie at Coronation Concert

Mark Large/Pool via Reuters

John Lennon famously urged the occupants of the royal box to “rattle their jewelry” when the Beatles performed at the 1963 Royal Variety Show.

Sixty years later, Lionel Richie had to make no such request to get the royals on their feet at a special concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle Sunday night to celebrate the Coronation.

Charles, Camilla, William, Kate, Edward and Sophie were all keen to dance, while the younger generation, George and Charlotte, looked briefly mortified, but ultimately joined in. No word on whether Harry and Meghan were throwing shapes with Lilibet and Archie back in Montecito, but somehow, the Royalist doubts it.

