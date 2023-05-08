Mon. May 8th, 2023

    News

    Video: Watch: Celebrating the second birthday of nine twins in Mali

    By

    May 8, 2023 , , , , ,
    Video: Watch: Celebrating the second birthday of nine twins in Mali

    Last updated: 08/05/2023 – 14:00

    The nine Malian twins, five daughters and four sons: Fatuma, Khadija, Eve, Adam, Umm, Bah, Muhammad, Omar and Al-Hajji, celebrated for the first time their second birthday in their country Mali, and two years ago they broke Guinness records, for the largest number of fraternal twins born at once who are on Alive. The mother, Sissy, expected that she would give birth to seven twins first, and because of the complications associated with the development of each fetus and the special care required by premature birth, doctors in Mali decided, and by government orders, to send the mother to a sanatorium in Casablanca, Morocco, where the young mother gave birth to the nine twins instead of seven. Twins, on May 5, 2021.

    The nine Malian twins, five daughters and four sons: Fatuma, Khadija, Eve, Adam, Umm, Bah, Muhammad, Omar and Al-Hajji, celebrated for the first time their second birthday in their country Mali, and two years ago they broke Guinness records, for the largest number of fraternal twins born at once who are on Alive. The mother, Sissy, expected that she would give birth to seven twins first, and because of the complications associated with the development of each fetus and the special care required by premature birth, doctors in Mali decided, and by government orders, to send the mother to a sanatorium in Casablanca, Morocco, where the young mother gave birth to the nine twins instead of seven. Twins, on May 5, 2021.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    PUBG Mobile cooperates with KFC and launches a special Pochinki Twister Battle Box Meal! | -WhatsNew2Day

    May 8, 2023
    News

    Italy is convening a crisis meeting this week to address soaring pasta prices, reports say

    May 8, 2023
    News

    A California man says he’s ‘so lucky to be alive’ after his Tesla started shaking and caught fire while driving

    May 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    PUBG Mobile cooperates with KFC and launches a special Pochinki Twister Battle Box Meal! | -WhatsNew2Day

    May 8, 2023
    News

    Video: Watch: Celebrating the second birthday of nine twins in Mali

    May 8, 2023
    News

    Italy is convening a crisis meeting this week to address soaring pasta prices, reports say

    May 8, 2023
    News

    A California man says he’s ‘so lucky to be alive’ after his Tesla started shaking and caught fire while driving

    May 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy