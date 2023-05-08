Video: Watch: Celebrating the second birthday of nine twins in Mali

Last updated: 08/05/2023 – 14:00

The nine Malian twins, five daughters and four sons: Fatuma, Khadija, Eve, Adam, Umm, Bah, Muhammad, Omar and Al-Hajji, celebrated for the first time their second birthday in their country Mali, and two years ago they broke Guinness records, for the largest number of fraternal twins born at once who are on Alive. The mother, Sissy, expected that she would give birth to seven twins first, and because of the complications associated with the development of each fetus and the special care required by premature birth, doctors in Mali decided, and by government orders, to send the mother to a sanatorium in Casablanca, Morocco, where the young mother gave birth to the nine twins instead of seven. Twins, on May 5, 2021.