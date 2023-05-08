PUBG Mobile cooperates with KFC and launches a special Pochinki Twister Battle Box Meal! | -WhatsNew2Day

In celebration of “Chicken Doner”, PUBG MOBILE is pleased PUBG MOBILEone of the world’s most popular mobile games, has teamed up with world-famous fast food brand KFC to offer the limited edition Pochinki Twister Battle Box Meal to gamers and PUBG Mobile fans across the GCC and Egypt starting May 8th.

The suspense-filled project will see the start of the “Chicken Doner” in the famous game through a limited-edition meal that includes the delicious Twister that players will undoubtedly love.

The meal was inspired by PUBG Mobile, and the slogan “WINNER WINNER CHICKEN DINNER” was chosen to give players a unique and exciting experience that builds a link between the “most eliminations” competition and the world-famous Kentucky Fried Chicken brand.

Ozge Zoraleoglu, Marketing Director of KFC Brands, said, Yum! Commercial:

“The Middle East and North Africa region is a leading region in the growth of the mobile gaming business globally, and we are excited to continue this partnership with PUBG Mobile, the leading mobile game in the Middle East and North Africa region, to offer our customers a new and exciting way to enjoy their favorite meal while playing. We believe this limited edition Pochinki Twister Battle Box will be a huge hit with fans and customers alike. Don’t miss the chance to enjoy the game with every bite!”

The new collaboration with Kentucky will also feature an in-game mission where players will have to solve three different clues on billboards to decipher the code before going to the home page of the Colonel’s Quest, which will take place from May 8th to June 4th, where players will win discount vouchers and the chance to win a great vacation package. for two.

The mentioned billboards will be on the in-game Erangel map, which is the main classic map of PUBG Mobile, and will be available from May 8th to March 5th. PUBG Mobile will also soon introduce an in-game Kentucky event, which will include exciting missions from which players can get many prizes, including the Kentucky Umbrella, Combat Chicken Headgear, Hot Fighting Suit, and discount vouchers for the Pochinki Twister Battle Box Meal.