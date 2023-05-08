Mon. May 8th, 2023

    Forgotten Chelsea star Christian Pulisic drawing attention from Napoli and Juventus

    Forgotten Chelsea star Christian Pulisic drawing attention from Napoli and Juventus

    Forgotten Chelsea star Christian Pulisic draws attention from Napoli and Juventus as Blues look to unburden the US international with his contract next year

    Christian Pulisic has made just eight Premier League starts this season
    The 24-year-old winger has only one year left at Chelsea
    He is now chased by Italian Serie A champions Napoli and Juventus

    By Simon Jones for MailOnline

    published: 09:02 EDT, May 8, 2023

    Napoli and Juventus have expressed interest in signing Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic.

    The 24-year-old United States international is one of several players the West London club is looking to sell this summer before his contract expires and he is eager to play more regularly.

    He made just eight league starts for the Blues this season, scoring one goal in all competitions.

    Napoli’s interest could add spice as Chelsea want their star striker Victor Osimhen.

    Christian Pulisic has sparked interest from Napoli and Juventus after struggling to secure a starting spot at Chelsea this season

    Napoli say their star striker Victor Osimhen is not for sale, but Manchester United and Chelsea believe he will be available for £130m

    The Serie A champions have publicly insisted that the Nigerian is not for sale, but the general consensus, at least between Chelsea and Manchester United, is that he costs around £130m.

    That figure is already too high for Bayern Munich, who are centered on Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani, and it will become a problem for Chelsea under Financial Fair play scrutiny.

    They will look at who can be offered for Osimhen with Romelu Lukaku, who returns from Inter this summer, another one to consider.

    Chelsea have spoken of signing Inter Milan’s Andre Onana, although he is not believed to be the goalkeeper of choice for Mauricio Pochettino, who is expected to be confirmed as the club’s next manager this week.

