China Foreign Minister to visit Germany, France this week

NNA -nbsp;Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will visit Germany, France and Norway from Monday to Friday, Beijing said.

Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in a statement that Qin will hold meetings with counterparts from the three nations.

quot;At the invitation of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt, state councillor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang will visit Germany, France and Norway from 8 to 12 May,quot; Wang said.

No further details of Qin#39;s itinerary were given. — AFP

nbsp;

