Mon. May 8th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    China Foreign Minister to visit Germany, France this week

    By

    May 8, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will visit Germany, France and Norway from Monday to Friday, Beijing said.

    Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in a statement that Qin will hold meetings with counterparts from the three nations.

    quot;At the invitation of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt, state councillor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang will visit Germany, France and Norway from 8 to 12 May,quot; Wang said.

    No further details of Qin#39;s itinerary were given. — AFP

    nbsp;

    ==================== L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    France’s Macron commemorates the end of WWII in Europe

    May 8, 2023
    News

    Advances Made by Scientists in Breeding Rice with High Resistance to Starch

    May 8, 2023
    News

    NextGen Healthcare says hackers have gained access to personal data of more than 1 million patients

    May 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    France’s Macron commemorates the end of WWII in Europe

    May 8, 2023
    News

    Advances Made by Scientists in Breeding Rice with High Resistance to Starch

    May 8, 2023
    News

    NextGen Healthcare says hackers have gained access to personal data of more than 1 million patients

    May 8, 2023
    News

    PacWest climbs 30% to lead a rebound in regional bank stocks after the lender says its business is ‘fundamentally sound’

    May 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy