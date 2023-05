NNA -nbsp;European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen will visit Kyiv on Tuesday for talks with Ukraine#39;s President Volodymyr Zelensky, an EU spokesman said.

quot;The visit will focus on all the dimensions of our relations with Ukraine,quot; spokesman Eric Mamer told reporters on Monday, reaffirming quot;the EU#39;s unwavering support towards the countryquot;. — AFP

nbsp;

================= L.Y