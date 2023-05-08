Mortada broaches cultural affairs with Finland’s Ambassador

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Culture, Mohammad Wissam Mortada, received, in his office at the Sanayeh palace, Finlandrsquo;s Ambassador to Lebanon, Anne Meskanen, in the presence of Consul General Zafer Al-Chaoui.

Discussions touched on general cultural affairs, in addition to exploring ways of cultural cooperation between the Ministry and the State of Finland.

Ambassador Meskanen requested Minister Mortadarsquo;s patronage and attendance of a Finnish musical event that will be held next June 14th at Al-Bustan Hotel, which he duly accepted.

================nbsp; L.Y