Mon. May 8th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mortada broaches cultural affairs with Finland’s Ambassador

    By

    May 8, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Culture, Mohammad Wissam Mortada, received, in his office at the Sanayeh palace, Finlandrsquo;s Ambassador to Lebanon, Anne Meskanen, in the presence of Consul General Zafer Al-Chaoui.

    Discussions touched on general cultural affairs, in addition to exploring ways of cultural cooperation between the Ministry and the State of Finland.

    Ambassador Meskanen requested Minister Mortadarsquo;s patronage and attendance of a Finnish musical event that will be held next June 14th at Al-Bustan Hotel, which he duly accepted.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ================nbsp; L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    France’s Macron commemorates the end of WWII in Europe

    May 8, 2023
    News

    Advances Made by Scientists in Breeding Rice with High Resistance to Starch

    May 8, 2023
    News

    NextGen Healthcare says hackers have gained access to personal data of more than 1 million patients

    May 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    France’s Macron commemorates the end of WWII in Europe

    May 8, 2023
    News

    Advances Made by Scientists in Breeding Rice with High Resistance to Starch

    May 8, 2023
    News

    NextGen Healthcare says hackers have gained access to personal data of more than 1 million patients

    May 8, 2023
    News

    PacWest climbs 30% to lead a rebound in regional bank stocks after the lender says its business is ‘fundamentally sound’

    May 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy