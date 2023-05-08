Police Force Defends Shooting Dogs in Front of Screaming Public

Toby Melville/Reuters

London’s Scotland Yard has issued a defense of its armed officers who shot two dogs dead and tased the animals’ owner in a tense public incident on Sunday.

Graphic video footage of the incident shared on social media shows several Metropolitan Police officers following a man along the side of a canal by a residential area in Limehouse, east London. The officers can be seen pointing weapons at the man and his two dogs as residents look on from balconies above the scene of the standoff.

As the officers speak to the man, the owner appears to try and stop the dogs from barking at the police. Footage also appears to show the officers requesting that the man give his animals over to the police, which he refuses. As one of the dogs moves toward an officer, another officer fires a single shot, apparently killing the animal.

